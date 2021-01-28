St. Louis Symphony Orchestra Launches Free Soundlab Education Series For Kids

click to enlarge
The four-part series digs into the science of sound and our enjoyment of music.
COVID-19 got you down? Tired of the incessant demands of your horrible, cooped-up children? The St. Louis Symphony Orchestra is here to help.
St. Louis' favorite group of world-class musicians is lending exhausted parents a bit of a helping hand this never-ending pandemic season with a new educational series called Soundlab, a digital effort that promises to educate your children about music and the science of sound while you take a well-earned break to scream into a pillow and question all of your life's choices.
According to a press release Wednesday, Soundlab is a four-episode series that "allows children, families, and teachers to create music and engage in the science of sound." (Notably, it also enables parents to get away long enough to smoke a damn cigarette in peace for a change.)
"Engaging with and inspiring young people to experience and embrace the power of music is at the core of the SLSO’s mission," SLSO President and CEO Marie-Hélène Bernard says in the release. "This year marks the 100th anniversary of our education concerts. We are thrilled to honor that milestone and to support platforms which engages children of all ages in developing a life-long appreciation of music."
The series, which is free for all, will be hosted by St. Louis actor and singer/songwriter Alicia Revé, and will incorporate performances by the symphony's musicians alongside STEAM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) based education.
Each episode will approach music — and the science behind how and why we enjoy it — in different ways. According to the release, the episodes break down as follows:
-Episode 1: Feel the Sound – Learn about the scientific and emotional impact of sound waves.
-Episode 2: Building a Bridge of Sound – Discover how sound travels and how it can express a kaleidoscope of emotions.
-Episode 3: Sonic Conversations – Look at how music creates dialogue and explore the science behind pitch and volume.
-Episode 4: The Golden Record – The exploration of an endless index of unique sounds, encouraging students to explore and create their own individual soundscapes.
The series was filmed at Powell Hall, the SLSO's longtime base of operations, as well as several children's homes. Each episode is fifteen minutes long, with a target audience of children in grades three through eight. The SLSO will host virtual watch parties for each episode every Saturday in February at 10:30 a.m., and those watch parties will feature an additional fifteen minutes' worth of interviews with symphony performers and other guests.
Those interested in the Soundlab series will need to register through the SLSO's website at slso.org/family
. Attendance for the watch parties will also require an RSVP due to limited space.
"SLSO SoundLab is a truly innovative and timely addition to our robust library of education programs and at-home resources," Bernard says, "helping inspire and equip music educators and parents to steward the next generation of music makers and music lovers.”
... and as for the current generation, perhaps, it'll help get the dang rugrats out of some poor parents' faces for an entire merciful half-hour per week as well. Thanks SLSO!
