Off Broadway Reopening its Bar for Trivia, DJ Nights as Winter Weather Thaws

-
VIA GOOGLE MAPS
-
Oh Off Broadway, how we've missed you.
We're still waiting for one of our favorite venues in the city, Off Broadway (3509 Lemp Avenue, 314-498-6989)
, to finally host live music again, but meanwhile we can take comfort in the fact that it has reopened its bar on weekends to serve up some suds.
The venue announced today on social media that it will be open this Friday and Saturday after a period of winter weather-related closure.
"All thawed out and ready to roll again!" reads the post. "We’re open this weekend for bar nights."
Friday night will feature happy hour specials from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., with the bar open until 11 p.m. Music will come courtesy of in-house DJs 3 Minute Record. On Saturday, meanwhile, the venue will host a trivia night focused on music. Admission to that event is free, but you must make reservations on Off Broadway's website at offbroadwaystl.com
.
On both evenings, the vast majority of the action will take place on Off Broadway's spacious patio, allowing for social distancing and COVID-19 safety.
If you're unable or unwilling to make it to the venue this weekend but you still want to show your support, consider swinging by Off Broadway's online store, where you can purchase branded merchandise including shirts and face masks, as well as beers and booze to-go
, available curbside all weekend. Just hit up offbroadwaystl.com/curbside-pickup
to get that ball rolling.
From the looks of things, Off Broadway will continue to open on weekends as long as the weather permits, so keep checking its Facebook page for updates on when to stop in. It's not the same as heading there to see a live show, of course, but it'll have to do for now!
- Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
- Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.