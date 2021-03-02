Join Riverfront Times Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, March 2, 2021

The Bottle Rockets, Americana Torchbearers For 28 Years, Have Broken Up

Posted By on Tue, Mar 2, 2021 at 1:53 PM

The Bottle Rockets are packing it in. - CARY HORTON
  • CARY HORTON
  • The Bottle Rockets are packing it in.

The Bottle Rockets, the Festus-born, St. Louis-based band of alt-country stalwarts some 28 years running, have announced today that they have broken up.

The news came via a statement on social media. According to the post, guitarist, frontman and co-bandleader Brian Henneman has decided to retire, and the group simply can't go on without him.



"Although he’s in good health, he’s been feeling the passage of time and has lost interest in anything that distracts from or takes him away from home," the post reads. "Unfortunately, this means the Bottle Rockets can’t continue as we know it. This is a difficult and emotional outcome for the band, and we share the sense of loss over this ending, but it can also be framed as an opportunity for new directions."

Accompanying that post is a statement from Henneman himself that makes clear the decision was not made lightly.

"Been thinkin’ about it this entire time off," Henneman writes. "I’m more certain of it than anything I’ve ever been certain of before. I’m turning 60 this year. Including my time with Uncle Tupelo, I have been doing this recording/touring thing for 30 years. I don’t consider myself too old to do it anymore, but I do consider myself too old to want to.

"Every musician has their own shelf life for doing what they do," he continues. "Some go on into their 80s, some quit in their 20s and never look back. Ol’ Number 60, that’s me. 60 o’clock, that’s quittin’ time for this guy. Kickin’ off my travelin’ shoes and slippin’ on my house shoes. Home is where my passion lies these days. That excites me now the way the band used to."

The Bottle Rockets formed in 1992 out of the ashes of outlaw country act Chicken Truck, and following a stint for Henneman as a guitar tech and additional musician for Uncle Tupelo. Henneman's fellow Chicken Truck members Mark Ortmann (drums) and Tom Parr (guitar, vocals) would join him as founding members of the Bottle Rockets, alongside bassist Tom V. Ray. The band's most recent lineup consisted of Henneman, Ortmann, guitarist John Horton and bassist Keith Voegele.

The Bottle Rockets released their self-titled debut record in 1992, following it up two years later with 1994's The Brooklyn Side, which would catapult the band onto the airwaves and into the public consciousness. The band was soon picked up by Atlantic Records, which re-released the album, and the single "Radar Gun" hit No. 27 on Billboard's rock chart.

But the Bottle Rockets would part ways with Atlantic within a few short years as relations between the band and label soured. The Bottle Rockets would go on to a career releasing albums through revered indie labels including Doolittle (now New West Records), Sanctuary Records and Bloodshot Records in the years since.

The band's latest album, 2018's Bit Logic, saw it proceeding down a more traditional country path than previous offerings. As RFT's Roy Kasten noted, the record is "driven by phase-shifted guitars (an homage to outlaw hero Waylon Jennings) and its fullest embrace of straight-ahead country music."

In an interview with Henneman and Ortmann, Kasten also noted that the band had seemed to have found itself a comfortable touring niche, which saw it sharing the stage with the likes of Marshall Crenshaw, Chuck Prophet and James McMurtry, popping up regularly on SiriusXM's Outlaw Country station and even landing a slot on 2017's sold-out Outlaw Country Cruise.

But in the end, it's just not what Henneman wanted for himself anymore.

"It’s all about where I’m at on the walk of life," he writes. "I no longer want to travel, don’t really have any burning desire to write songs anymore either. I just want to be a good husband. A good neighbor. A responsible homeowner. A little dog’s daddy. A guitar repairman. A guitar player in my kitchen, and in some local country cover band whenever that scene comes back around. That’s how I want to spend the rest of my days."

Fans may mourn that the COVID-19 health crisis robbed them of the chance for a proper farewell show, but to hear Henneman explain it, that's partially by design.

"With a year off, and nothing on the books, this was the perfect intersection of time and timing," he writes. "There would never be a time when leaving would disrupt less. That’s why I did it now. Didn’t wanna make a big deal outta my big deal. Wanted it to be as painless as possible.

"So this is where the cowboy rides away. Goodnight now ladies and gentlemen. It’s the end of the show, now it’s time to go," he adds. "Maybe I’ll see ya at Home Depot or somethin’."

  • Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
  • Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Riverfront Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of St. Louis and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep St. Louis' true free press free.

Jump to comments

More Music Blog »

Trending

Baehr: Little Fox and the Review That Never Happened
Hartmann: Missouri AG's Office Is Infested With Politics — There's Proof
Hartmann: Missouri Is Proudly Uneducated on Vaccinating Teachers
Missouri Repealed its Harshest Drug Law. Hundreds Were Left Behind
St. Louis Inmates Take Over Units After Weeks of Complaints
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Music Blog

Archives | RSS

Trending in the Alternative Press

Most Popular

  1. St. Louis is Naming a Street in Honor of Blues Icon Kim Massie Read More

  2. Let's Remember That Time Some Birds Pooped on Kings of Leon in St. Louis Read More

  3. Old Rock House Announces Spring Shows at Chesterfield Amphitheater Read More

  4. Off Broadway Reopening its Bar for Trivia, DJ Nights as Winter Weather Thaws Read More

  5. Apple Music Playlist Features St. Louis Rappers Smino, Bari, 30 Deep Grimeyy and More Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

February 24, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2021 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation