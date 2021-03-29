Fox Theatre Announces Slate of Live Concerts After Yearlong Hiatus

-
The reopening comes more than a full year after COVID-19 shut the venue's doors.
Following a protracted virus-related intermission, live music is finally coming back to the Fabulous Fox Theatre.
According to a press release this afternoon, the storied Grand Center venue will reopen for live events starting Saturday, April 17 with a showcase of local comics curated by We Are Live host Chris Denman. The event series, dubbed STL Sounds at the Fabulous Fox, will extend through May, hosting shows on weekend nights with St. Louis artists including the NOLA-style Funky Butt Brass Band, Greatful Dead tribute act Alligator Wine, roots/folk band the Mighty Pines and classic-rock cover band Superjam.
From the release:
STL Sounds at the Fabulous Fox will feature local bands performing unique sets, a comedy showcase and two anniversary celebrations of legendary concert events. Welcomed by Music at the Intersection, this series will bring audiences back to Grand Center and The Fox Theatre to begin the process of “ramping” up to full capacity Fox shows in the fall.
The announcement marks the return of in-person entertainment to the Fox after more than a year — reps for the venue announced its temporary closure
on March 12, 2020, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Naturally, the resumption of shows will come with safety measures. The venue will operate with a reduced capacity of just 250 people in a socially distanced, pod-seating setup. Attendees and staff will be required to wear face masks, and the Fox will see enhanced cleaning procedures and air filtration.
“We can’t wait to open our doors to St. Louis concert fans so they and our associates can enjoy the excitement of music we have all missed for more than a year now," says Jim Downey, General Manager of MetroTix and the producer of the series. "And we are thrilled to offer this unique opportunity for local bands to play the Fox stage for the first time. These local artists have felt the pain of little to no work and the loss of their artist expression over this past year. We hope this will be the beginning of a promising 2021 for all of us.”
Tickets for each show are $15 and will be sold in batches of two or four to accommodate pod seating. Tickets can be purchased at Metrotix.com
or by phone at 314-534-1111.
According to the release, the venue is likely to add shows to the series as time goes on, and the Fox is hoping to be back operating at full capacity by fall.
The full slate of concerts announced in the series so far is below:
-City Showcase: Comedy at the Fox - Saturday, April 17 at 8 p.m.
-An Evening With the Funk Butt Brass Band - Friday, April 23 at 8 p.m.
-Alligator Wine - Saturday, May 8 at 7:30 p.m.
-An Evening With the Mighty Pines - Friday, May 14 at 8 p.m.
-An Evening With Superjam - Saturday, May 22 at 8 p.m.
