Join Riverfront Times Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Monday, March 29, 2021

Fox Theatre Announces Slate of Live Concerts After Yearlong Hiatus

Posted By on Mon, Mar 29, 2021 at 2:44 PM

The reopening comes more than a full year after COVID-19 shut the venue's doors. - SCREENGRAB FROM THIS VIDEO
  • SCREENGRAB FROM THIS VIDEO
  • The reopening comes more than a full year after COVID-19 shut the venue's doors.

Following a protracted virus-related intermission, live music is finally coming back to the Fabulous Fox Theatre.

According to a press release this afternoon, the storied Grand Center venue will reopen for live events starting Saturday, April 17 with a showcase of local comics curated by We Are Live host Chris Denman. The event series, dubbed STL Sounds at the Fabulous Fox, will extend through May, hosting shows on weekend nights with St. Louis artists including the NOLA-style Funky Butt Brass Band, Greatful Dead tribute act Alligator Wine, roots/folk band the Mighty Pines and classic-rock cover band Superjam.



From the release:

STL Sounds at the Fabulous Fox will feature local bands performing unique sets, a comedy showcase and two anniversary celebrations of legendary concert events. Welcomed by Music at the Intersection, this series will bring audiences back to Grand Center and The Fox Theatre to begin the process of “ramping” up to full capacity Fox shows in the fall.

The announcement marks the return of in-person entertainment to the Fox after more than a year — reps for the venue announced its temporary closure on March 12, 2020, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Naturally, the resumption of shows will come with safety measures. The venue will operate with a reduced capacity of just 250 people in a socially distanced, pod-seating setup. Attendees and staff will be required to wear face masks, and the Fox will see enhanced cleaning procedures and air filtration.

“We can’t wait to open our doors to St. Louis concert fans so they and our associates can enjoy the excitement of music we have all missed for more than a year now," says Jim Downey, General Manager of MetroTix and the producer of the series. "And we are thrilled to offer this unique opportunity for local bands to play the Fox stage for the first time. These local artists have felt the pain of little to no work and the loss of their artist expression over this past year. We hope this will be the beginning of a promising 2021 for all of us.”

Tickets for each show are $15 and will be sold in batches of two or four to accommodate pod seating. Tickets can be purchased at Metrotix.com or by phone at 314-534-1111.

According to the release, the venue is likely to add shows to the series as time goes on, and the Fox is hoping to be back operating at full capacity by fall.

The full slate of concerts announced in the series so far is below:

-City Showcase: Comedy at the Fox - Saturday, April 17 at 8 p.m.

-An Evening With the Funk Butt Brass Band - Friday, April 23 at 8 p.m.

-Alligator Wine - Saturday, May 8 at 7:30 p.m.

-An Evening With the Mighty Pines - Friday, May 14 at 8 p.m.

-An Evening With Superjam - Saturday, May 22 at 8 p.m.
  • Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
  • Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Tags: , , , , , ,

Riverfront Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of St. Louis and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep St. Louis' true free press free.

Jump to comments

More Music Blog »

Trending

Hartmann: Rural Legislators Attack Medicaid, Screw the Poor
Why Did a St. Louis Man Die in a Federal Prison Coronavirus Hotspot?
Keep These COVID Changes, Ditch the Rest
I'm a Food Critic, and I Lost My Sense of Taste During COVID
St. Louis Leads America in Child Murders — and It's Getting Worse
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Music Blog

Archives | RSS

Trending in the Alternative Press

Most Popular

  1. Up-Down Arcade Bar Offering $5 in Tokens to Anyone Who Gets Vaccinated Read More

  2. St. Louis Symphony Announces New Slate of Live Concerts For Spring Read More

  3. Sinkhole and ACAV Team Up For Bonkers Streaming Series Featuring STL Acts Read More

  4. St. Louis' ButtonMakers Shop Celebrates Twenty Years in Business Read More

  5. St. Louis is Naming a Street in Honor of Blues Icon Kim Massie Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

March 24, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2021 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation