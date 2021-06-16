Newly Announced: Faith No More, Trippie Redd, Rancid, Squeeze, Toadies and More

click to enlarge VIA SPEAKEASY PR

Faith No More's September 16 show with Fucked Up is one of only three that the bands are set to play together.

Here again (after a long hiatus) is every newly announced show for the week! Click through, and start planning ahead:AG Club: W/ Sam Truth, ICECOLDBISHOP, Payday, Wed., Aug. 4, 8 p.m., $20-$25. Old Rock House, 1200 S. 7th St., St. Louis, 314-588-0505.Anthony Hamilton: Thu., July 8, 8 p.m., $1,000-$10,000. The Sheldon, 3648 Washington Blvd., St. Louis, 314-533-9900.Atliens: W/ Inzo, Sat., July 24, 9 p.m., $20. Old Rock House, 1200 S. 7th St., St. Louis, 314-588-0505.Audio Garden: A Tribute To Chris Cornell: W/ Amy’s Ex: A Tribute To Evanescence, A Shogun Named Marcus: A Tribute To Clutch, Fri., July 9, 7:30 p.m., $10-$12. Pop's Nightclub, 401 Monsanto Ave., East St. Louis, 618-274-6720.Austin Meade: W/ Adam Gaffney, Thu., June 24, 8 p.m., $15. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.Avatar: W/ Magic Sword, Tallah, Sat., Sept. 25, 7:30 p.m., $30-$35. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Bayside: W/ Senses Fail, Hawthorne Heights, the Bombpops, Sun., Sept. 12, 7 p.m., $24-$28. Pop's Nightclub, 401 Monsanto Ave., East St. Louis, 618-274-6720.Bendigo Fletcher: Thu., Aug. 26, 8 p.m., $15. Blueberry Hill - The Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Blvd., University City, 314-727-4444.Between the Buried and Me: Thu., Aug. 19, 8 p.m., $22-$25. Old Rock House, 1200 S. 7th St., St. Louis, 314-588-0505.The Black Dahlia Murder: W/ After The Burial, Carnifex, Rivers Of Nihil, Undeath, Thu., Sept. 9, 8 p.m., $25-$30. Pop's Nightclub, 401 Monsanto Ave., East St. Louis, 618-274-6720.Blitzkid: Tue., March 8, 8 p.m., TBA. Red Flag, 3040 Locust Street, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.Blue October: Sat., Sept. 25, 8 p.m., $35-$40. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.The Boy Band Night: Sat., July 24, 8 p.m., $15-$25. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Brett Eldredge: W/ Morgan Evans, Thu., Sept. 23, 7:30 p.m., $29.75-$69.75. St. Louis Music Park, 750 Casino Center Dr., Maryland Heights, 314-451-2244.Bryce Vine: W/ Blanco Brown, Sun., Aug. 15, 8 p.m., $30-$35. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Coheed and Cambria: W/ the Used, Meet at @ the Alter, Wed., Sept. 8, 7 p.m., $29.50-$59.50. St. Louis Music Park, 750 Casino Center Dr., Maryland Heights, 314-451-2244.Crystal Lady: W/ The Suits, 86 Red, The Ricters, The Monocles, Sat., June 19, 8 p.m., $5-$8. Pop's Nightclub, 401 Monsanto Ave., East St. Louis, 618-274-6720.Dropkick Murphys and Rancid: W/ the Bronx, Sun., Aug. 15, 7 p.m., $45-$99. Pop's Nightclub, 401 Monsanto Ave., East St. Louis, 618-274-6720.The Elovaters: Wed., Aug. 18, 8 p.m., $15-$18. Old Rock House, 1200 S. 7th St., St. Louis, 314-588-0505.Essenger: W/ Young Medicine, Sun., Aug. 15, 8 p.m., $18-$20. Old Rock House, 1200 S. 7th St., St. Louis, 314-588-0505.Faith No More: W/ Fucked Up, Thu., Sept. 16, 7 p.m., $29.50-$69.50. St. Louis Music Park, 750 Casino Center Dr., Maryland Heights, 314-451-2244.The Get Up Kids: Sat., Sept. 25, 8:30 p.m., $18. Red Flag, 3040 Locust Street, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.Goo Goo Dolls: Fri., July 29, 7 p.m., TBA. St. Louis Music Park, 750 Casino Center Dr., Maryland Heights, 314-451-2244.Headknocker: A Tribute to Foreigner: Sat., July 10, 6:30 p.m., free. Chesterfield Amphitheater, 631 Veterans Place Drive, Chesterfield.If I Die First: Wed., Sept. 22, 7:30 p.m., TBA. Red Flag, 3040 Locust Street, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.Immortal Guardian: W/ Paladin, Tue., Aug. 24, 7:30 p.m., $15. Red Flag, 3040 Locust Street, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.Jesus Christ Supercar: W/ Little Cowboy, Sister Wizzard, Sat., July 17, 8 p.m., $15. Blueberry Hill - The Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Blvd., University City, 314-727-4444.John 5: W/ Jared James Nichols, Black Satellite, Tue., Aug. 17, 8 p.m., $20. Red Flag, 3040 Locust Street, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.Living Colour & Hoobastank: Wed., July 21, 8 p.m., $25-$49. Pop's Nightclub, 401 Monsanto Ave., East St. Louis, 618-274-6720.Michigander: Sat., Sept. 25, 8 p.m., $12-$15. Blueberry Hill - The Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Blvd., University City, 314-727-4444.Middle Class Fashion: W/ No Thunder, Fri., Aug. 6, 8 p.m., $15-$20. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.Mo Egeston All-Stars: Sat., July 17, 7 p.m., $15. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.Mookie Tolliver & Dondria: W/ Dracul Amare, Ben Luke, Jasz, Rob C, Talord Tales, Alysha, Sat., July 17, 8 p.m., $20-$40. Pop's Nightclub, 401 Monsanto Ave., East St. Louis, 618-274-6720.Nitty Gritty Dirt Band: Sat., May 21, 6 p.m., $35-$99. Chesterfield Amphitheater, 631 Veterans Place Drive, Chesterfield.Otep: W/ the World Over, Sepsiss, the Almas, Wed., Nov. 10, 6:30 p.m., $20. Red Flag, 3040 Locust Street, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.P.O.D.: W/ From Ashes To New, All Good Things, Sleep Signals, Wed., Sept. 29, 7 p.m., $32.50-$35. Pop's Nightclub, 401 Monsanto Ave., East St. Louis, 618-274-6720.Pop Evil: W/ Zero 9:36, BRKN Love, Sun., Aug. 1, 7:30 p.m., $25-$30. Pop's Nightclub, 401 Monsanto Ave., East St. Louis, 618-274-6720.Quinn XCII and Chelsea Cutler: W/ Tai Verdes, Sun., Sept. 5, 7:30 p.m., $29.50-$49.50. St. Louis Music Park, 750 Casino Center Dr., Maryland Heights, 314-451-2244.Rahli: W/ Trady Tray, Pagedale Zo, KipJonDoe, Barbiebeejamminn, Zaae Chosen, Bashfromthegang, Young Sauc33, Sat., July 3, 8 p.m., $15-$20. Pop's Nightclub, 401 Monsanto Ave., East St. Louis, 618-274-6720.Ratboys & Wild Pink: Mon., Sept. 20, 8 p.m., $14-$16. Blueberry Hill - The Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Blvd., University City, 314-727-4444.Riff Raff: Sun., Aug. 22, 8 p.m., $25-$49. Pop's Nightclub, 401 Monsanto Ave., East St. Louis, 618-274-6720.Rod Wave: Fri., Sept. 17, 8 p.m., $29.50-$59.50. St. Louis Music Park, 750 Casino Center Dr., Maryland Heights, 314-451-2244.Saints in the City: A Tribute to Bruce Springsteen: Sat., July 24, 6:30 p.m., free. Chesterfield Amphitheater, 631 Veterans Place Drive, Chesterfield.Scary Kids Scaring Kids: W/ the Classic Crime, Picturesque, the Villa, Fri., Sept. 24, 8 p.m., $23. Red Flag, 3040 Locust Street, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.Silver Bullet: A Tribute To Bob Seger: Sat., June 26, 6:30 p.m., free. Chesterfield Amphitheater, 631 Veterans Place Drive, Chesterfield.Somore: W/ Tony Sculfield, Turae, Darius Bradford, Sat., July 3, 8 p.m., $40-$75. Stifel Theatre, 1400 Market St, St. Louis, 314-499-7600.Squeeze: Fri., Aug. 27, 8 p.m., $55. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Steve Earle & The Dukes: Sun., July 11, 8 p.m., $35. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Sub Urban & Bella Poarch: Fri., Sept. 17, 8 p.m., $20-$22.50. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Taylor Scott: Fri., July 30, 8 p.m., $12-$15. Blueberry Hill - The Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Blvd., University City, 314-727-4444.Taylor Tomlinson: Sat., Sept. 18, 7 p.m., $29.75. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Texas Hippie Coalition: Tue., Oct. 5, 8 p.m., $22. Red Flag, 3040 Locust Street, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.This Is Me Breathing: W/ Bardock, As Earth Shatters, Coffin Fit, Sat., July 31, 8 p.m., $12. Red Flag, 3040 Locust Street, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.Toadies: W/ the Reverend Horton Heat, Frankie and the Witch Fingers, Wed., Oct. 6, 8 p.m., $30-$35. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Todrick Hall: Thu., March 31, 8 p.m., $30-$35. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Trippie Redd: W/ Iann Dior, SoFaygo, Sat., Aug. 28, 7 p.m., $49.50-$69.50. St. Louis Music Park, 750 Casino Center Dr., Maryland Heights, 314-451-2244.Waker: Fri., July 9, 8 p.m., $13-$15. Blueberry Hill - The Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Blvd., University City, 314-727-4444.Zeus Rebel Waters: W/ Yerrty G, Poiison, DaRealTJ, Bo$$nate, Kamikaze Cole, The Real RJ, Johnny Bravo, #ItsRep, Sat., July 10, 8 p.m., $10-$15. Pop's Nightclub, 401 Monsanto Ave., East St. Louis, 618-274-6720.