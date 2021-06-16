Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

Wednesday, June 16, 2021

Newly Announced: Faith No More, Trippie Redd, Rancid, Squeeze, Toadies and More

Posted By on Wed, Jun 16, 2021 at 3:34 PM

click to enlarge Faith No More's September 16 show with Fucked Up is one of only three that the bands are set to play together. - VIA SPEAKEASY PR
  • VIA SPEAKEASY PR
  • Faith No More's September 16 show with Fucked Up is one of only three that the bands are set to play together.

Here again (after a long hiatus) is every newly announced show for the week! Click through, and start planning ahead:

AG Club: W/ Sam Truth, ICECOLDBISHOP, Payday, Wed., Aug. 4, 8 p.m., $20-$25. Old Rock House, 1200 S. 7th St., St. Louis, 314-588-0505.



Anthony Hamilton: Thu., July 8, 8 p.m., $1,000-$10,000. The Sheldon, 3648 Washington Blvd., St. Louis, 314-533-9900.

Atliens: W/ Inzo, Sat., July 24, 9 p.m., $20. Old Rock House, 1200 S. 7th St., St. Louis, 314-588-0505.

Audio Garden: A Tribute To Chris Cornell: W/ Amy’s Ex: A Tribute To Evanescence, A Shogun Named Marcus: A Tribute To Clutch, Fri., July 9, 7:30 p.m., $10-$12. Pop's Nightclub, 401 Monsanto Ave., East St. Louis, 618-274-6720.

Austin Meade: W/ Adam Gaffney, Thu., June 24, 8 p.m., $15. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.

Avatar: W/ Magic Sword, Tallah, Sat., Sept. 25, 7:30 p.m., $30-$35. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.

Bayside: W/ Senses Fail, Hawthorne Heights, the Bombpops, Sun., Sept. 12, 7 p.m., $24-$28. Pop's Nightclub, 401 Monsanto Ave., East St. Louis, 618-274-6720.

Bendigo Fletcher: Thu., Aug. 26, 8 p.m., $15. Blueberry Hill - The Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Blvd., University City, 314-727-4444.

Between the Buried and Me: Thu., Aug. 19, 8 p.m., $22-$25. Old Rock House, 1200 S. 7th St., St. Louis, 314-588-0505.

The Black Dahlia Murder: W/ After The Burial, Carnifex, Rivers Of Nihil, Undeath, Thu., Sept. 9, 8 p.m., $25-$30. Pop's Nightclub, 401 Monsanto Ave., East St. Louis, 618-274-6720.

Blitzkid: Tue., March 8, 8 p.m., TBA. Red Flag, 3040 Locust Street, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.

Blue October: Sat., Sept. 25, 8 p.m., $35-$40. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.

The Boy Band Night: Sat., July 24, 8 p.m., $15-$25. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.

Brett Eldredge: W/ Morgan Evans, Thu., Sept. 23, 7:30 p.m., $29.75-$69.75. St. Louis Music Park, 750 Casino Center Dr., Maryland Heights, 314-451-2244.

Bryce Vine: W/ Blanco Brown, Sun., Aug. 15, 8 p.m., $30-$35. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.

Coheed and Cambria: W/ the Used, Meet at @ the Alter, Wed., Sept. 8, 7 p.m., $29.50-$59.50. St. Louis Music Park, 750 Casino Center Dr., Maryland Heights, 314-451-2244.

Crystal Lady: W/ The Suits, 86 Red, The Ricters, The Monocles, Sat., June 19, 8 p.m., $5-$8. Pop's Nightclub, 401 Monsanto Ave., East St. Louis, 618-274-6720.

Dropkick Murphys and Rancid: W/ the Bronx, Sun., Aug. 15, 7 p.m., $45-$99. Pop's Nightclub, 401 Monsanto Ave., East St. Louis, 618-274-6720.

The Elovaters: Wed., Aug. 18, 8 p.m., $15-$18. Old Rock House, 1200 S. 7th St., St. Louis, 314-588-0505.

Essenger: W/ Young Medicine, Sun., Aug. 15, 8 p.m., $18-$20. Old Rock House, 1200 S. 7th St., St. Louis, 314-588-0505.

Faith No More: W/ Fucked Up, Thu., Sept. 16, 7 p.m., $29.50-$69.50. St. Louis Music Park, 750 Casino Center Dr., Maryland Heights, 314-451-2244.

The Get Up Kids: Sat., Sept. 25, 8:30 p.m., $18. Red Flag, 3040 Locust Street, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.

Goo Goo Dolls: Fri., July 29, 7 p.m., TBA. St. Louis Music Park, 750 Casino Center Dr., Maryland Heights, 314-451-2244.

Headknocker: A Tribute to Foreigner: Sat., July 10, 6:30 p.m., free. Chesterfield Amphitheater, 631 Veterans Place Drive, Chesterfield.

If I Die First: Wed., Sept. 22, 7:30 p.m., TBA. Red Flag, 3040 Locust Street, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.

Immortal Guardian: W/ Paladin, Tue., Aug. 24, 7:30 p.m., $15. Red Flag, 3040 Locust Street, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.

Jesus Christ Supercar: W/ Little Cowboy, Sister Wizzard, Sat., July 17, 8 p.m., $15. Blueberry Hill - The Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Blvd., University City, 314-727-4444.

John 5: W/ Jared James Nichols, Black Satellite, Tue., Aug. 17, 8 p.m., $20. Red Flag, 3040 Locust Street, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.

Living Colour & Hoobastank: Wed., July 21, 8 p.m., $25-$49. Pop's Nightclub, 401 Monsanto Ave., East St. Louis, 618-274-6720.

Michigander: Sat., Sept. 25, 8 p.m., $12-$15. Blueberry Hill - The Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Blvd., University City, 314-727-4444.

Middle Class Fashion: W/ No Thunder, Fri., Aug. 6, 8 p.m., $15-$20. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.

Mo Egeston All-Stars: Sat., July 17, 7 p.m., $15. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.

Mookie Tolliver & Dondria: W/ Dracul Amare, Ben Luke, Jasz, Rob C, Talord Tales, Alysha, Sat., July 17, 8 p.m., $20-$40. Pop's Nightclub, 401 Monsanto Ave., East St. Louis, 618-274-6720.

Nitty Gritty Dirt Band: Sat., May 21, 6 p.m., $35-$99. Chesterfield Amphitheater, 631 Veterans Place Drive, Chesterfield.

Otep: W/ the World Over, Sepsiss, the Almas, Wed., Nov. 10, 6:30 p.m., $20. Red Flag, 3040 Locust Street, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.

P.O.D.: W/ From Ashes To New, All Good Things, Sleep Signals, Wed., Sept. 29, 7 p.m., $32.50-$35. Pop's Nightclub, 401 Monsanto Ave., East St. Louis, 618-274-6720.

Pop Evil: W/ Zero 9:36, BRKN Love, Sun., Aug. 1, 7:30 p.m., $25-$30. Pop's Nightclub, 401 Monsanto Ave., East St. Louis, 618-274-6720.

Quinn XCII and Chelsea Cutler: W/ Tai Verdes, Sun., Sept. 5, 7:30 p.m., $29.50-$49.50. St. Louis Music Park, 750 Casino Center Dr., Maryland Heights, 314-451-2244.

Rahli: W/ Trady Tray, Pagedale Zo, KipJonDoe, Barbiebeejamminn, Zaae Chosen, Bashfromthegang, Young Sauc33, Sat., July 3, 8 p.m., $15-$20. Pop's Nightclub, 401 Monsanto Ave., East St. Louis, 618-274-6720.

Ratboys & Wild Pink: Mon., Sept. 20, 8 p.m., $14-$16. Blueberry Hill - The Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Blvd., University City, 314-727-4444.

Riff Raff: Sun., Aug. 22, 8 p.m., $25-$49. Pop's Nightclub, 401 Monsanto Ave., East St. Louis, 618-274-6720.

Rod Wave: Fri., Sept. 17, 8 p.m., $29.50-$59.50. St. Louis Music Park, 750 Casino Center Dr., Maryland Heights, 314-451-2244.

Saints in the City: A Tribute to Bruce Springsteen: Sat., July 24, 6:30 p.m., free. Chesterfield Amphitheater, 631 Veterans Place Drive, Chesterfield.

Scary Kids Scaring Kids: W/ the Classic Crime, Picturesque, the Villa, Fri., Sept. 24, 8 p.m., $23. Red Flag, 3040 Locust Street, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.

Silver Bullet: A Tribute To Bob Seger: Sat., June 26, 6:30 p.m., free. Chesterfield Amphitheater, 631 Veterans Place Drive, Chesterfield.

Somore: W/ Tony Sculfield, Turae, Darius Bradford, Sat., July 3, 8 p.m., $40-$75. Stifel Theatre, 1400 Market St, St. Louis, 314-499-7600.

Squeeze: Fri., Aug. 27, 8 p.m., $55. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.

Steve Earle & The Dukes: Sun., July 11, 8 p.m., $35. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.

Sub Urban & Bella Poarch: Fri., Sept. 17, 8 p.m., $20-$22.50. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.

Taylor Scott: Fri., July 30, 8 p.m., $12-$15. Blueberry Hill - The Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Blvd., University City, 314-727-4444.

Taylor Tomlinson: Sat., Sept. 18, 7 p.m., $29.75. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.

Texas Hippie Coalition: Tue., Oct. 5, 8 p.m., $22. Red Flag, 3040 Locust Street, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.

This Is Me Breathing: W/ Bardock, As Earth Shatters, Coffin Fit, Sat., July 31, 8 p.m., $12. Red Flag, 3040 Locust Street, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.

Toadies: W/ the Reverend Horton Heat, Frankie and the Witch Fingers, Wed., Oct. 6, 8 p.m., $30-$35. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.

Todrick Hall: Thu., March 31, 8 p.m., $30-$35. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.

Trippie Redd: W/ Iann Dior, SoFaygo, Sat., Aug. 28, 7 p.m., $49.50-$69.50. St. Louis Music Park, 750 Casino Center Dr., Maryland Heights, 314-451-2244.

Waker: Fri., July 9, 8 p.m., $13-$15. Blueberry Hill - The Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Blvd., University City, 314-727-4444.

Zeus Rebel Waters: W/ Yerrty G, Poiison, DaRealTJ, Bo$$nate, Kamikaze Cole, The Real RJ, Johnny Bravo, #ItsRep, Sat., July 10, 8 p.m., $10-$15. Pop's Nightclub, 401 Monsanto Ave., East St. Louis, 618-274-6720.
