Saint Louis Music Park Announces Impressive Live Music Lineup

Aug. 3: Blackberry Smoke w/The Allman Betts Band and The Wild Feathers

Alice Cooper w/Ace Frehley Oct. 9: Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats w/Margo Price

The big debut ofwhen its concert season was clubbed in the knee like Nancy Kerrigan last summer by COVID-19.The pandemic brought all entertainment in St. Louis to a grinding halt last March and we’re just now getting some of it back. Most people feel safe to attend outdoor concerts now and St. Louis Music Park is aiming to deliver all of that and more with a proper grand opening later this summer. (The property also includes a beer garden and a lovely lake for chilling at pre-show.)Located in Maryland Heights, most locals have been thinking that the new outdoor venue will be “Baby Riverport” — meaning that it will be like the smaller, fresh version of the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, which has provided the St. Louis area with summer shed-style entertainment since 1991.The concerts that had to be canceled last year for the 4,500-seat venue’s debut were missed (they’d had Kesha, Big Freedia, Primus, Goo Goo Dolls, Steve Miller Band, Wilco, Judas Priest and more booked) but many of the same entertainers were rescheduled for this year and there are tons of other artists also added to the Saint Louis Park lineup for later this year, too.The venue’s current full schedule is below with more shows to be announced. Visit SaintLouisMusicPark.com for more information or to buy tickets.