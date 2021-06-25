Saint Louis Music Park Announces Impressive Live Music Lineup

click to enlarge
COURTESY ST. LOUIS MUSIC PARK
The big debut of Saint Louis Music Park (750 Casino Center Drive, Maryland Heights; 314-451-2244)
when its concert season was clubbed in the knee like Nancy Kerrigan last summer by COVID-19.
The pandemic brought all entertainment in St. Louis to a grinding halt last March and we’re just now getting some of it back. Most people feel safe to attend outdoor concerts now and St. Louis Music Park is aiming to deliver all of that and more with a proper grand opening later this summer. (The property also includes a beer garden and a lovely lake for chilling at pre-show.)
Located in Maryland Heights, most locals have been thinking that the new outdoor venue will be “Baby Riverport” — meaning that it will be like the smaller, fresh version of the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, which has provided the St. Louis area with summer shed-style entertainment since 1991.
The concerts that had to be canceled last year for the 4,500-seat venue’s debut were missed (they’d had Kesha, Big Freedia, Primus, Goo Goo Dolls, Steve Miller Band, Wilco, Judas Priest and more booked) but many of the same entertainers were rescheduled for this year and there are tons of other artists also added to the Saint Louis Park lineup for later this year, too.
The venue’s current full schedule is below with more shows to be announced. Visit SaintLouisMusicPark.com
for more information or to buy tickets.
- Aug. 3: Blackberry Smoke w/The Allman Betts Band and The Wild Feathers
- Aug. 4: Jason Mraz w/Southern Avenue
- Aug. 5: Brothers Osborne w/Travis Denning and Tenille Townes
- Aug. 7: Lindsey Stirling w/Kiesza
- Aug. 13: Wilco + Sleater-Kinney and special guest NNAMDI
- Aug. 14: The Urge w/Soul Asylum, Local H and Juliana Hatfield
- Aug. 21: Counting Crows w/Sean Barna and Matt Sucich
- Aug. 27: Rise Against w/Descendents and The Mezingers
- Aug. 28: Trippie Redd w/Iann Dior and SoFaygo
- Aug. 31: Louis the Child w/Jai Wolf
- Sept. 3: Flogging Molly + Violent Femmes w/Thick
- Sept. 5: Quinn XCII w/Chelsea Cutler
- Sept. 7: Needtobreathe w/Switchfoot and The New Respects
- Sept. 8: Coheed and Cambria & The Used w/Meet Me At The Altar
- Sept. 12: 3 Doors Down w/Chayce Beckham
- Sept. 14: Primus w/The Sword
- Sept. 15: 311 w/Iration and Iya Terra
- Sept. 16: Faith No More w/F*cked Up
- Sept. 17: Rod Wave
- Sept. 23: Brett Eldredge w/Morgan Evans
- Sept. 25: Judas Priest w/Sabaton
- Sept. 28: Machine Gun Kelly w/jxdn and carolesdaughter
- Oct. 2: Alice Cooper w/Ace Frehley
- Oct. 9: Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats w/Margo Price
