Village People Headed to the River City Casino & Hotel in St. Louis

“The music of Village People has become part of the international songbook with hits like “Macho Man,” “Y.M.C.A.” “In the Navy” and “Go West.” The group has received many honors and awards over the years including the American Music Award for Favorite Musical Group, a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and the cover of Rolling Stone. Village People has sold more than 100 million records worldwide and continues to break records. In 2004, BMI recognized “Y.M.C.A”. as exceeding one million airplays and in 2017, “Y.M.C.A.” made UK's Official Millionaires Chart which celebrate songs that have reached 1 million in combined sales/streams.”
