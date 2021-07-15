Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, July 15, 2021

Village People Headed to the River City Casino & Hotel in St. Louis

Posted By on Thu, Jul 15, 2021 at 2:48 PM

click to enlarge The Village People are coming to town. - PHOTO COURTESY VILLAGE PEOPLE
  • PHOTO COURTESY VILLAGE PEOPLE
  • The Village People are coming to town.

Pride month is over but that doesn’t mean that the celebrations have to end. If you’re down to experience some 1970s classics (not to mention a very important slice of queer history), you’ll definitely want to get tickets to see the Village People in St. Louis.

The legendary group is scheduled to perform at the River City Casino & Hotel (777 River City Casino Boulevard, 314-388-7777) on Friday, October 8.



From a press release:

“The music of Village People has become part of the international songbook with hits like “Macho Man,” “Y.M.C.A.” “In the Navy” and “Go West.” The group has received many honors and awards over the years including the American Music Award for Favorite Musical Group, a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and the cover of Rolling Stone. Village People has sold more than 100 million records worldwide and continues to break records. In 2004, BMI recognized “Y.M.C.A”. as exceeding one million airplays and in 2017, “Y.M.C.A.” made UK's Official Millionaires Chart which celebrate songs that have reached 1 million in combined sales/streams.”

As you can see from the photo, the group doesn’t include all of the original members, but it does have founding member and original lead singer Victor Willis, and the group will be performing with a live band behind them for a bit of an extra thrill.

And let’s be honest, a few drinks in you won’t care who is dancing up on that stage, you’ll just want to do the “Y.M.C.A.” Visit RiverCity.com to secure your tickets.

Email the author at jaime.lees@riverfronttimes.com
  • Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
  • Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Tags: , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Riverfront Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Riverfront Times Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments

More Music Blog »

Trending

Facing Displacement, Tai Ke Shabu Shabu Found the Perfect Home
The Best Events in St. Louis, July 14-18
No Parties? Record Store Day 2021 in St. Louis Focuses on the Music
Hartmann: Missouri Humiliated on COVID-19, Again
Is Terror Tacos' (Vegan) Burrito the Best in St. Louis?
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Music Blog

Archives | RSS

Trending in the Alternative Press

Most Popular

  1. Saint Louis Music Park Announces Impressive Live Music Lineup Read More

  2. The Way Out Club Is Preparing to Close After 27 Years Read More

  3. In Defense of JJ’s Clubhouse and Queer Joy Read More

  4. The Way Out Club's Farewell Festival Extended Through July Read More

  5. Reckoning With the Legacy of JJ's Clubhouse Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

July 14, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Reeferfront Times

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2021 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation