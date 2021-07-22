Thursday, July 22, 2021
Live Nation Placing St. Louis-Area Concert Tickets On Sale In Less Than A Week
Posted
By Jenna Jones
on Thu, Jul 22, 2021 at 12:36 PM
click to enlarge
-
COURTESY ST. LOUIS MUSIC PARK
With the return of live music in St. Louis, some are itching for a chance to get back to a concert. Maybe the Jonas Brothers coming to town has you pumped? Or you’re looking to scream “Ironic” by Alanis Morrissette at the top of your lungs with no judgment?
Or, maybe you just want to have a nice, relaxing evening on the lawn of the Hollywood Amphitheatre while Brad Paisley croons about beer.
Whatever suits your fancy, Live Nation is ready to supply you with the means to get there with its “Return to Live!” sale. The company is getting ready to put $20 concert tickets live on their site on July 28 at 11 a.m. The sale will last for five days going until 11 p.m. on August 1. Tickets are available for artists including Brad Paisley, Jonas Brothers, Alanis Morrissette, Foo Fighters and Maroon 5.
Catch shows at the Hollywood Amphitheatre (14141 Riverport Drive, 314-298-9944)
or the new Saint Louis Music Park (750 Casino Center Drive)
with this sale. Visit livenation.com
for the sale and more information on what shows will participate.
Follow Jenna on Twitter at @writesjenna. Email the author at jenna@riverfronttimes.com
- Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
- Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Tags: St. Louis news, news, Missouri, St. Louis, concerts, Hollywood Amphitheatre, St. Louis Music Park, Image