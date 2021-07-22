Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, July 22, 2021

Live Nation Placing St. Louis-Area Concert Tickets On Sale In Less Than A Week

Posted By on Thu, Jul 22, 2021 at 12:36 PM

click to enlarge COURTESY ST. LOUIS MUSIC PARK
  • COURTESY ST. LOUIS MUSIC PARK

With the return of live music in St. Louis, some are itching for a chance to get back to a concert. Maybe the Jonas Brothers coming to town has you pumped? Or you’re looking to scream “Ironic” by Alanis Morrissette at the top of your lungs with no judgment?

Or, maybe you just want to have a nice, relaxing evening on the lawn of the Hollywood Amphitheatre while Brad Paisley croons about beer.



Whatever suits your fancy, Live Nation is ready to supply you with the means to get there with its “Return to Live!” sale. The company is getting ready to put $20 concert tickets live on their site on July 28 at 11 a.m. The sale will last for five days going until 11 p.m. on August 1. Tickets are available for artists including Brad Paisley, Jonas Brothers, Alanis Morrissette, Foo Fighters and Maroon 5.

Catch shows at the Hollywood Amphitheatre (14141 Riverport Drive, 314-298-9944) or the new Saint Louis Music Park (750 Casino Center Drive) with this sale. Visit livenation.com for the sale and more information on what shows will participate.

Follow Jenna on Twitter at @writesjenna. Email the author at jenna@riverfronttimes.com
  • Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
  • Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Riverfront Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Riverfront Times Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments

More Music Blog »

Trending

In the Midst of St. Louis' Opioid Epidemic, a Rescue Mission
Hartmann: Imagine if St. Louis Dominated Missouri Politics
Matt F. Basler Is Going to Kick Your Ass
Facing Displacement, Tai Ke Shabu Shabu Found the Perfect Home
The Best Events in St. Louis, July 14-18
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Music Blog

Archives | RSS

Trending in the Alternative Press

Most Popular

  1. Saint Louis Music Park Announces Impressive Live Music Lineup Read More

  2. Village People Headed to the River City Casino & Hotel in St. Louis Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

July 14, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Reeferfront Times

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2021 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation