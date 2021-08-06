Tonina Playing Last Show as St. Louis Resident in Tower Grove Park Tonight

Here in St. Louis, we’ve had our eye on Tonina for a long time. She was our favorite “rising star” just a few years back and now the crazy-talented musician is moving to Los Angeles to take a job as an audio engineer.
The genre-crossing musician has been making headlines since she started taking the stage and she has countless musical accomplishments under her belt. In addition to graduating from the Berklee College of Music in Boston, the bassist and singer made a Spanish-language album and was named one of the best new artists of 2018 by NPR.
