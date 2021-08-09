The Pageant and Delmar Hall Now Require COVID Vaccine or Negative Test for Entry

“Effective Monday 08/09/2021, ticketed admission to both The Pageant and Delmar Hall will also require proof of at least one dose of a COVID-19 Vaccination or a Negative COVID-19 Diagnostic Test within the previous 72 hours. Additionally, face masks will still be needed to enter either of our venues.
While we believe that most of our patrons are already vaccinated, our continuing goal is to provide as safe an environment as practically possible.
Proof of COVID-19 Vaccination or a Negative COVID-19 Diagnostic Test can be a physical paper copy or a snapshot on your mobile device, along with a matching photo ID, to display upon admission.
This policy will be in effect until further notice or, as a favorite Uncle of ours used to say: Not forever, just for now.
PLEASE GET VACCINATED!”
Support Local Journalism.
Join the Riverfront Times Press Club
Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.
Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.
Join the Riverfront Times Club for as little as $5 a month.
Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.