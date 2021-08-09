Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

Monday, August 9, 2021

The Pageant and Delmar Hall Now Require COVID Vaccine or Negative Test for Entry

Posted By on Mon, Aug 9, 2021 at 11:54 AM

The lines outside the Pageant (show here before the pandemic) might take a little longer now that visitors have to show their COVID status along with their ID. - NICK SCHNELLE
  • The lines outside the Pageant (show here before the pandemic) might take a little longer now that visitors have to show their COVID status along with their ID.

In matching posts shared Monday morning, The Pageant (6161 Delmar Boulevard) and Delmar Hall (6133 Delmar Boulevard) announced that either vaccination or a recent negative COVID-19 test will be required to enter the venues.

Starting today, in addition to wearing a mask (which was already required) visitors must also show documentation along with their ID at the door to gain entry.



From The Pageant and Delmar Hall:

“Effective Monday 08/09/2021, ticketed admission to both The Pageant and Delmar Hall will also require proof of at least one dose of a COVID-19 Vaccination or a Negative COVID-19 Diagnostic Test within the previous 72 hours. Additionally, face masks will still be needed to enter either of our venues.

While we believe that most of our patrons are already vaccinated, our continuing goal is to provide as safe an environment as practically possible.

Proof of COVID-19 Vaccination or a Negative COVID-19 Diagnostic Test can be a physical paper copy or a snapshot on your mobile device, along with a matching photo ID, to display upon admission.

This policy will be in effect until further notice or, as a favorite Uncle of ours used to say: Not forever, just for now.

PLEASE GET VACCINATED!

This announcement from two of the most successful entertainment venues in town continues a trend of bars, restaurants and other businesses in the St. Louis area requiring proof of vaccines as owners reevaluate how to keep their customers safe in the era of the Delta variant.


Email the author at jaime.lees@riverfronttimes.com
