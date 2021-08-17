Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, August 17, 2021

Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, the Factory to Require COVID Vaccine or Negative Test

Posted By on Tue, Aug 17, 2021 at 1:57 PM

click to enlarge The view from the stage at the Factory. - DANIEL HILL
  • DANIEL HILL
  • The view from the stage at the Factory.

Joining music venues like The Pageant and Delmar Hall, both Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre (14141 Riverport Drive) and The Factory (17105 North Outer 40 Road) will require a negative COVID-19 test or proof of vaccination to get into their shows. Yet, the two venues will have separate implementations.

The Factory, a new music venue in Chesterfield, made their announcement yesterday with the policy going into effect immediately. Under the new rule, an attendee will need a negative COVID-19 test within 48 hours of their concert or proof they are fully vaccinated. Like many other venues, the Facebook post by the business read the decision was made out of caution for patrons and the staff.

Face masks will also be required when entering the Factory, but can be removed when inside the venue. The first show to fall under the new policy will be the Beach Boys on August 19. No refunds are offered, per the statement.



Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre also will be enforcing the negative test or proof of vaccination rule, but not until October 4. Live Nation, the company that owns the venue, put the policy into place.

Previously, the outdoor concert setting allowed its performing artists to decide what COVID-19 requirements would be for their shows. Maroon 5 will require a test or proof of vaccination at its August 18 show, as well as Dead & Company on September 13.

There are only three shows that will be affected by the new policy for the 2021 season: Jason Aldean, Florida Georgia Line and Dierks Bentley.

Both venues noted in their statements that live music is back.

“Let’s keep it that way,” a post from the Factory emphasized.

SEE ALSO: COVID-19 Crackdown: No Vaccine or Test? No Entry At These St. Louis Places [PHOTOS]

Follow Jenna on Twitter at @writesjenna. Email the author at jenna@riverfronttimes.com
  • Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
  • Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Riverfront Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Riverfront Times Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments

More Music Blog »

Trending

Hartmann: Insurrectionist Josh Hawley Builds His Brand
Honey Bee's Biscuits + Good Eats Is Serving Buzzworthy Breakfasts
Foxing's Draw Down the Moon Shines in a Dark Year
Hartmann: Missouri’s Pro-Death Caucus Hits Rock Bottom
Does Runtz Live Up to the Hype? Tommy Chims Investigates
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Related Locations

Speaking of...

Music Blog

Archives | RSS

Trending in the Alternative Press

Most Popular

  1. Outdoor Concert Series With National Acts Seeks To Revitalize Laclede's Landing Read More

  2. The Pageant and Delmar Hall Now Require COVID Vaccine or Negative Test for Entry Read More

  3. 'The Life and Music of George Michael' Is Coming to St. Louis Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

August 11th, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Reeferfront Times

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2021 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation