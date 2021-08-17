Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, the Factory to Require COVID Vaccine or Negative Test

click to enlarge
The view from the stage at the Factory.
Joining music venues like The Pageant and Delmar Hall
, both Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre (14141 Riverport Drive)
and The Factory (17105 North Outer 40 Road)
will require a negative COVID-19 test or proof of vaccination to get into their shows. Yet, the two venues will have separate implementations.
The Factory, a new music venue
in Chesterfield, made their announcement yesterday with the policy going into effect immediately. Under the new rule, an attendee will need a negative COVID-19 test within 48 hours of their concert or proof they are fully vaccinated. Like many other venues, the Facebook post by the business read the decision was made out of caution for patrons and the staff.
Face masks will also be required when entering the Factory, but can be removed when inside the venue. The first show to fall under the new policy will be the Beach Boys on August 19. No refunds are offered, per the statement.
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre also will be enforcing the negative test or proof of vaccination rule, but not until October 4. Live Nation, the company that owns the venue, put the policy into place.
Previously, the outdoor concert setting allowed its performing artists to decide what COVID-19 requirements would be for their shows. Maroon 5 will require a test or proof of vaccination at its August 18 show, as well as Dead & Company on September 13.
There are only three shows that will be affected by the new policy for the 2021 season: Jason Aldean, Florida Georgia Line and Dierks Bentley.
Both venues noted in their statements that live music is back.
“Let’s keep it that way,” a post from the Factory emphasized.
