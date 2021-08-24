Free Concert By St. Louis Symphony Orchestra Returns To Art Hill

Hit up the free St. Louis Symphony Orchestra concert at Art Hill in September.
Grab a blanket, a friend, and get ready to enjoy some sweet music. Art Hill (Fine Arts Drive) will host the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra on September 22. The symphony is putting together its classic free show to kick off its season.
Food trucks and a fireworks display at the end of the show will also be accompanying the symphony at Forest Park. Music director Stéphane Denève will lead the orchestra in its performances. With music that includes classical favorites such as Ludwig van Beethoven’s “Symphony No. 5” and Igor Stravinsky’s “The Firebird,” the organization is also planning to sprinkle in some pop culture with music from Harry Potter and Raiders of the Lost Ark.
Akiko Hosoi also arranged a performance of Florence Price’s “Adoration.” The performance marks the symphony’s first time playing the arrangement. It is also notable due to the fact that Price is the first Black woman that is recognized as a symphonic composer.
St. Louis Symphony Orchestra has put on the free show since 1968, excluding last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The orchestra is currently working with the city of St. Louis and Forest Park to make sure the event remains safe in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic. Attendees are advised to check the organization's website before attending.
The concert begins at 7 p.m. but guests are encouraged to arrive early to secure a spot. Since the show serves as a kickoff to the upcoming season, check out slso.org for other shows the orchestra will put on.
