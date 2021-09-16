Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

Thursday, September 16, 2021

St. Louis National Blues Museum Announces Fall Concert Lineup

Posted By on Thu, Sep 16, 2021 at 10:52 AM

click to enlarge The National Blues Museum is back and ready to put on a show. - PHOTO BY KELLY GLUECK
  • Photo by Kelly Glueck
  • The National Blues Museum is back and ready to put on a show.

The sounds of blues and soul music will fill the National Blues Museum (615 Washington Avenue) this fall. After COVID-19 shut most forms of live music down last year, the museum is returning to their concerts and has announced this year’s lineup.

Evening shows begin on Friday, September 24, and run weekly until October 15. After that, the show schedule switches up to Saturday, October 23. Another show follows on November 5 and the finale takes place on November 19. All shows begin at 7 p.m.



“We need live music now more than ever,” the museum’s deputy director Erin Simon says in a press release. “I am thrilled that we are restarting the arts safely and that we can come together again to experience music.”

There’s also a “bluesy brunch” concert series being introduced. The new addition starts on September 18. Two more brunches are available on October 9 and November 13. The brunch concert series shows begin at 10 a.m.

A tribute to Stevie Wonder is also on the calendar for November, performed by Paige Alyssa.

“The fall NBM calendar is filled with outstanding examples of today’s blues talent and celebrates the legacy of the Blues while embracing its impact on contemporary genres,” Alyssa, who is also the marketing and community manager for the museum, says in a press release. “As we prepare for the fall, I’m looking forward to seeing the blues community back at our concerts along with embracing folks who may be coming to NBM for the first time.”

Concerts will take place inside the museum in the Lumiére Place Legends Room. All guests, staff and performers either must have a negative COVID-19 test or be vaccinated against COVID-19. Tickets are $15 for the evening shows and $25 for the brunch shows.

Purchase tickets by going to nationalbluesmuseum.org, by phone at 314-925-0016 or visiting the box office.

The full line-up is below:

  • Uvee Hayes, September 18, 10 a.m.
  • Jake Curtis Blues Band, September 24, 7 p.m.
  • The Renaissance Band, October 1, 7 p.m.
  • Justin Hoskin, October 8, 7 p.m.
  • Robert Nelson, October 9, 10 a.m.
  • Ms. Hy-C and Fresh Start, October 15, 7 p.m.
  • Jeremiah Johnson Band, October 23, 7 p.m.
  • Cheri Evans, November 5, 7 p.m.
  • Be.Be, November 13, 10 a.m.
  • A Tribute to Stevie Wonder feat. Paige Alyssa, November 19, 7 p.m.

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Riverfront Times Club for as little as $5 a month.

