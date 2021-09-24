Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

Friday, September 24, 2021

The Rolling Stones Have Arrived in St. Louis

Posted By on Fri, Sep 24, 2021 at 9:03 AM


Mick Jagger posted a picture to Twitter this morning that made our St. Louis hearts jump for joy. Jagger has arrived in town for the Rolling Stones show on Sunday at The Dome at America’s Center (701 Convention Plaza, 314-342-5201) and he’s posting receipts, posing for a photo with our beloved Gateway Arch.

Every St. Louisan loves any photo featuring the Arch. We’re just obsessed with the Arch in general. We love it and we want everyone else to love it, too. Whenever we see it, we point it out (“Hey, look! There’s the Arch!”) and we encourage others to join in.



It seems that touring rock stars have figured out that our love for the Arch is our weakness and the way to our hearts. Just last week, Harry Styles took the stage at Enterprise Center and mentioned that he’d seen the Arch and everyone in the entire stadium started squealing and lost their minds. To be fair, everyone in the entire stadium was also squealing and losing their minds before his mention of the Arch, but that is beside the point.

Now Mick Jagger (who is the original Harry Styles, really, as he’s the hottest one in his boy band) is here with his sensible walking shoes prancing all over our national monuments and we couldn’t be happier about it.

Welcome, Mick. We hope you enjoy our Arch and our lovely weather and our unbelievably gorgeous brick buildings. But maybe stay away from our pizza? Just tryin’ to warn a brotha.

UPDATE 9:27 a.m.:

The Rolling Stones have just released a video encouraging fans attending their concerts to get vaccinated or tested, wear their masks ("It's no big deal." - Keef) and skip the show if they have a fever or other symptoms of COVID infection. So don't forget your masks, St. Louis!

Email the author at jaime.lees@riverfronttimes.com
