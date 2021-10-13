The Factory To Host Halloween Special, Complete With Michael Jackson Impersonator

It won’t be close to midnight, and it won’t be the fight of your life, but it certainly might be a thrilling night. The Factory (17105 N Outer 40 Road; 314-423-8500) is hosting a Michael Jackson experience, complete with Las Vegas MJ impersonator Santana Jackson.
Taking place on October 30, the experience is billed as a “Halloween Special Engagement,” according to The Factory’s website. Attendees of all ages are welcome and encouraged to participate in the event’s costume party, as well as a family friendly trunk-or-treat event.
There will even be a Michael Jackson look-alike contest for those planning on dressing as the king of pop. And if you can dance like Billie Jean, there’s a contest for you, too. Cash prizes will be awarded to the best MJ twin and Billie Jean dancer.
VIP packages are available for those who wanna be startin’ somethin’. Tickets for VIPs come in multiples of four, with table seating provided at the venue. A pre-show reception, commemorative glitter glove, early entry and a post-show meet and greet with the Michael Jackson impersonator himself are all included in the package.
You won’t stop until you get enough, or maybe until you recreate that one scene in 13 Going On 30, so Santana Jackson will be closing the event out with a Thriller performance. You’ll learn how to do the iconic Thriller dance, as though you haven’t been practicing in your room since you first saw the music video. Everyone’s encouraged to participate in the performance.
Tickets begin at $59.50. The Factory does require a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of its events or proof of vaccination. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show begins at 8 p.m. Buy tickets online at thefactorystl.com.
Follow Jenna on Twitter at @writesjenna. Email the author at jenna@riverfronttimes.com
