Local Nonprofit Will Host Blues Concert To Benefit Afterschool Programs and Summer Camps

Photo by Kelly Glueck
A night of Blues, Brass and Sass is coming to the .ZACK Theatre.
The St. Louis Association of Community Organizations
has operated for 40 years, aiming to strengthen the neighborhoods that make up St. Louis. This week, they announced a partnership with the St. Louis Blues Society in order to fund the SLACO after school and summer camp music programs for kids.
Hitting the stage on November 5, five different performers will put on a show, titled Blues, Brass and Sass
, at the .ZACK Theatre (3224 Locust Street)
beginning at 7 p.m. and ending at 11 p.m. Artists will also be in attendance to auction off their artwork.
The lineup of musical performers includes Marsha Evans and The Coalition, Fab Foehners, “The Powerhouse” Dylan Triplett with special guest Miss Hy-C, The Funky Butt Brass Band and Denise Thimes.
“We support our youth and families and we feel music and the arts help young people develop to their fullest,” Executive director of SLACO Kevin McKinney said in a statement. "We work hard to provide after-school and summer camp programs with music and arts training. We need your assistance to provide for our youth and families.”
The goal of the evening is to raise $25,000. The money will go to providing resources that “will champion the next generation of musicians and creatives,” according to a press release. The concert is the organization's leading fundraiser of the year, the press release also explains, and speaks to SLACO’s “commitment to offering support to community-based programs.”
General admission tickets cost $60, with VIP tickets running at $75. VIP tickets will get you into a pre-party, as well as a post-show event, complete with a performance from the Joe Metzka Band. Food and drink are also included with the VIP tickets.
Tickets can be purchased on MetroTix.com
