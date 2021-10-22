The Rocky Horror Picture Show Screens at Six Flags Tonight, Accompanied By Shadow Cast

We see you shivering with antici….pation. Or, rather, The Rocky Horror Picture Show shadow cast Flustered Mustard sees you shivering with anticipation, and they’ve decided to not keep you waiting any longer.
As part of their “Rocky Horror Picture Show Extravaganza,” Flustered Mustard has put on a couple shows already this month — one at Six Flags and one on the City Museum’s rooftop — and they’re returning to Six Flags(4900 Six Flags Road) tonight.
“Eager to do The Time Warp again? Great! We can't wait to have you,” a Facebook post from the shadow cast reads. “Never seen it? Throw on your mother's high heels and fishnets, 'cause you're in for a treat!”
Hitting the Palace Theater inside the park, the show features full audience participation, as well as prop bags for sale before the show. Proceeds from the prop bags are donated to Flustered Mustard’s charity of choice. Guests are encouraged to shout out lines from the movie alongside the cast, throw the props to mimic the actions on screen and just have fun.
For those who have never seen The Rocky Horror Picture Show, the movie stars Tim Curry as Dr. Frank-n-Furter, Barry Bostwick and Susan Sarandon as his guests Brad and Janet, as well as several other key characters that made the movie the cult classic it is. Following the newly-engaged Brad and Janet as they become guests to Frank-n-Furter’s home, the musical is full of twists and turns that poke fun at Halloween horror classics.
Unfavorable when it first premiered, New York City made the movie what it is now in 1976, deeming it a "midnight movie" when audiences participated alongside the show at the Waverly Theater. Costumes are usually highly encouraged when attending shows, but Six Flags limits costumes to those under twelve years old.
Due to the movie being rated R, those under the age of seventeen will have to have a parent or guardian with them. No tickets are required, since they’re included in park admission. Palace Theater is limited to the first 1,000 guests, so get there for a wristband to save your seat. Wristband distribution for Six Flags members begins at 6:30 p.m., with all park guests eligible for a wristband at 7 p.m. IDs are required for admittance.
Seating for the show starts at 11 p.m. A pre-show follows fifteen minutes later and the movie begins at 11:30 p.m.
If you miss the Six Flags showing, Flustered Mustard hosts another screening of the movie at the Melba Theater(300 S Main Street, De Soto) on October 30. Costumes and outside prop bags are allowed here, so deck yourself out. Tickets are $5 online or at the box office, with guests receiving a $1 discount if they’re dressed up. Melba Theater’s doors open at 11 p.m., with the show officially rolling at midnight.
Put some red lipstick on, your fanciest corset or shiniest gold shorts and enjoy the shows. More information for the Six Flags show is available on sixflags.com/events. The Melba Theater’s show information can be found online, as well. Let's do the Time Warp again, St. Louis.
Follow Jenna on Twitter at @writesjenna. Email the author at jenna@riverfronttimes.com
