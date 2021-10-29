Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

Friday, October 29, 2021

The Dark Room at the Grandel Set to Reopen in November, Tickets on Sale Now

Posted By on Fri, Oct 29, 2021 at 4:19 PM

click to enlarge The Dark Room at the Grandel has announced some of its winter shows. - RFT FILE PHOTO
  • RFT File Photo
  • The Dark Room at the Grandel has announced some of its winter shows.

Live music has had quite the return this year and the Grand Arts Center isn’t slowing that trend down. The Dark Room at the Grandel (3610 Grandel Square; 314-710-5643) opens back up on November 13 and has a slew of scheduled shows already.

Featuring “live jazz, artisan cuisine, fine art and premium beverages,” a press release announced the upcoming shows. Tickets are on sale now for the concerts, with prices ranging from $5 to $30.



Price depends on the tier that you are in; general pricing is for standing room only with no food service, reserve and premiere come with food service, but premiere pricing reserves a low-top table near the stage. Reserve pricing seating is at the bar or at a high-top table. The chef has created a rotating menu for different performances.

Performers include groups like the Mo Egeston All-Stars, as well as solo acts like Anita Jackson.


The Dark Room at the Grandel will also continue to host its Wednesday Night Jazz Jam from 6 to 9 p.m. The Wednesday night events are free and family-friendly.

Purchase tickets for the upcoming shows on MetroTix.com. Doors open an hour prior to each show. More are expected to be added. The currently scheduled shows are below:

November 13: Moon Valley at 10 p.m.
November 19: Anita Jackson at 10 p.m.
November 20: Tracer w/ Ptah Williams at 10 p.m.
November 26: Eric Slaughter Group at 8 p.m.
November 27: Janet Evra feat. Stephen Martin at 8 p.m.
December 3: The Dhoruba Collective at 10 p.m.
December 4: Mo Egeston All-Stars featuring a special guest at 10 p.m.
December 10: Dave Grelle's Playadors featuring Joanna Serenko at 10 p.m.
December 11: The Bosman Twins at 10 p.m.

Follow Jenna on Twitter at @writesjenna. Email the author at jenna@riverfronttimes.com
