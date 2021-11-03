Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, November 3, 2021

Trans-Siberian Orchestra Celebrating Album Anniversary With $25 Tickets

Posted By on Wed, Nov 3, 2021 at 1:37 PM

click to enlarge The Trans-Siberian Orchestra concert in 2019. - COURTESY TRANS-SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA / JASON MCEACHERN
  • Courtesy Trans-Siberian Orchestra / Jason McEachern
  • The Trans-Siberian Orchestra concert in 2019.

The Trans-Siberian Orchestra has become synonymous with the holiday season, and the group plans to celebrate that fact. It's been 25 years since its album Christmas Eve and Other Stories came out, which launched the group’s career and has spurred several winter tours, including this year's. To really commemorate the occasion, they’ve decided to do something special.

For 25 hours only, tickets to their December 30 concert will cost $25. The sale begins tomorrow on November 4 at 9 a.m. and lasts until November 5 at 10 a.m. The concert will take place at the Enterprise Center (1401 Clark Avenue; 314-622-5400) at 3 p.m. Currently, tickets start at $46.50. There’s another show at 8 p.m. at the Enterprise Center for the same price if you can’t catch the 3 p.m. show.



Catch songs like “The Silent Nutcracker,” “O Holy Night” and “O Come All Ye Faithful / O Holy Night” at the concert. The album has gone platinum three times, as well as drawn seventeen million people to see the concerts nationwide.

The Enterprise Center requires proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours to attend events. Tickets are available through Ticketmaster.


Follow Jenna on Twitter at @writesjenna. Email the author at jenna@riverfronttimes.com
  • Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
  • Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Tags: , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Riverfront Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Riverfront Times Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments

More Music Blog »

Trending

Related Locations

Speaking of...

Music Blog

Archives | RSS

Trending in the Alternative Press

Most Popular

  1. The Dark Room at the Grandel Set to Reopen in November, Tickets on Sale Now Read More

  2. An Oral History of Nirvana’s Lone, Near-Riotous St. Louis Show at Mississippi Nights Read More

  3. Local Nonprofit Will Host Blues Concert To Benefit Afterschool Programs and Summer Camps Read More

  4. The Factory To Host Halloween Special, Complete With Michael Jackson Impersonator Read More

  5. UPDATED: Cherokee Street Jazz Crawl Releases Lineup for November Festival Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

November 3, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Reeferfront Times

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2021 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation