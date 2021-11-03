Trans-Siberian Orchestra Celebrating Album Anniversary With $25 Tickets

click to enlarge Courtesy Trans-Siberian Orchestra / Jason McEachern

The Trans-Siberian Orchestra concert in 2019.

The Trans-Siberian Orchestra has become synonymous with the holiday season, and the group plans to celebrate that fact. It's been 25 years since its albumcame out, which launched the group’s career and has spurred several winter tours, including this year's. To really commemorate the occasion, they’ve decided to do something special.For 25 hours only, tickets to their December 30 concert will cost $25. The sale begins tomorrow on November 4 at 9 a.m. and lasts until November 5 at 10 a.m. The concert will take place at theat 3 p.m. Currently, tickets start at $46.50. There’s another show at 8 p.m. at the Enterprise Center for the same price if you can’t catch the 3 p.m. show.Catch songs like “The Silent Nutcracker,” “O Holy Night” and “O Come All Ye Faithful / O Holy Night” at the concert. The album has gone platinum three times, as well as drawn seventeen million people to see the concerts nationwide.The Enterprise Center requires proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours to attend events. Tickets are available through Ticketmaster.