Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Friday, November 5, 2021

VIDEO: River Kittens' 'Dressing on the Side' Serves Restaurant Angst and Sweet Harmonies

Posted By on Fri, Nov 5, 2021 at 3:09 PM


Whether you're a server, chef or bartender, a new music video from St. Louis folk duo River Kittens will have your heels tapping as Allie Vogler and Mattie Schell weave crystalline harmonies out of the most aggravating parts of working in the food industry.

Released Thursday and filmed on location in The Fountain on Locust, the band's video for "Dressing on the Side" hits impressive high notes as a concept, with both singers delivering remarkable performances in-character as a pair of servers being steadily beaten-down by inane customer requests, complaints and come-ons.



The song really has everything: Running around with a tray of hot tea — check! Kids making a disaster on the floor? Oh yes, lots of that.

As the song's name touts, there is also, of course course, the bizarre psychology evidenced by customers who order salad dressing on the side when they're just to eat it all anyway. Who are they fooling, indeed!

The tune is just the soundtrack for our time, with restaurants struggling to maintain staffing amid a combination of low pay, grueling conditions and pandemic-flouting human garbage customers.

While "Dressing on the Side" is a delightful earworm, this is also a good opportunity to remind all you restaurant goers: Even if you are ordering dressing on the side, the tip goes right in the middle of the table. (And please, maybe skip the hot tea this time!)

Follow Danny Wicentowski on Twitter at @D_Towski. E-mail the author at Danny.Wicentowski@RiverfrontTimes.com
  • Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
  • Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Riverfront Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Riverfront Times Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments

More Music Blog »

Trending

Speaking of...

Music Blog

Archives | RSS

Trending in the Alternative Press

Most Popular

  1. Trans-Siberian Orchestra Celebrating Album Anniversary With $25 Tickets Read More

  2. An Oral History of Nirvana’s Lone, Near-Riotous St. Louis Show at Mississippi Nights Read More

  3. UPDATED: Cherokee Street Jazz Crawl Releases Lineup for November Festival Read More

  4. Local Nonprofit Will Host Blues Concert To Benefit Afterschool Programs and Summer Camps Read More

  5. The Rocky Horror Picture Show Screens at Six Flags Tonight, Accompanied By Shadow Cast Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

November 3, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Reeferfront Times

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2021 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation