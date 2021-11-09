Mamma Mia, an Abba Tribute Concert Is Coming to St. Louis

Honey, honey, it’s time to put on your shiniest jumpsuit and white go-go boots, because an ABBA tribute lands in April. Dancing queens ABBA fans can enjoy the concert at the River City Casino & Hotel (777 River City Casino Boulevard; 314-388-7777). Tickets go on sale for the event on Friday, November 12 at 10 a.m.
Slated to come to the Lou on April 15, ABBA The Concert is the top “ABBA tribute band in the world,” according to a press release. The tribute band has been performing for over a decade. They’ve sold out shows at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, California and have performed in front of tens of thousands of people at concerts.
With hits such as “Mamma Mia,” “Waterloo,” “Dancing Queen” and others plotted for the night, you can dance and jive and have the time of your life for one night. Maybe even live out your Meryl Streep dreams and reunite your own version of Donna and the Dynamos for the concert.
The show begins at 8 p.m., with the doors opening an hour earlier. Attendees must be older than 21 to see the show. Tickets range in price with the cheapest being $19.50, and costing up to $75. You’ll be able to spend your money, money, money on Ticketmaster or you can visit stevelitmanpresents.com for more information.
