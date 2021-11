Saint Louis Symphony Orchestra Announces Pink Floyd Tribute Concert

click to enlarge Courtesy Saint Louis Symphony Orchestra

The Saint Louis Symphony Orchestra added two more concerts for the spring.

If you’re already thrilled about the Saint Louis Symphony Orchestra’s movie concerts that include Harry Potter and Indiana Jones , we have great news for you: Another special night is being planned by the organization, but this one is a tribute to classic rock band Pink Floyd.Two additional Saint Louis Symphony Orchestra concerts will take overin the spring. The first is slotted for February 26, 2022, at 7:30 p.m. The SLSO has planned, which features the orchestra paying homage to the band and playing hit songs such as “Money,” “Learning to Fly,” “Comfortably Numb” and more. Vocalist Randy Jackson will join the orchestra for the performances, as well as a rock band and guest conductor Brent Havens.This isn’t the first time the SLSO has dedicated a space for classic bands: They’ve also had tribute nights for Led Zeppelin and The Beatles.Also added to the schedule are two concerts performed with Ben Folds, the piano-playing singer-songwriter. Folds has performed with other orchestras, as well as five separate times with the SLSO; he was last here in February 2020 and sold his show out. His two shows are scheduled for April 1-2, 2022.Tickets are on sale now. It costs $35 for, while tickets for the show with Folds are $55. Buy tickets by visiting slso.org or calling the Box Office at 314-534-1700. A negative COVID-19 test or proof of vaccination is required to get into Powell Hall and masks are also required.