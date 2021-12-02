Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

Thursday, December 2, 2021

It Was Cold Out Therre, So Nelly Took Off His Jacket for a Fan

Posted By on Thu, Dec 2, 2021 at 2:46 PM

@tiffanyharris15

Seeing @nelly in person, AMAZING! He was so sweet to her & the show was awesome! ##GiveWithAllYourHeart ##nelly @crackhead3232 ##fyp ##lilbit ##1 ##humble

♬ Dilemma - Album Version - Nelly
If there's one thing we know about St. Louis rapper Nelly, it's that he cares deeply for dressing appropriately for the temperature. So when the artist saw a young fan shivering in the cold after a recent show, he followed the sage advice of his hit song "Hot in Herre" and gave her the jacket off his back — and the moment is going viral.

Captured by the young fan's mother and posted to TikTok, a video of Nelly giving up his jacket has so far racked up more than 7.3 million views.



"Don't you come out there no more without that jacket, alright?" the superstar rapper can be heard telling her; the video's caption notes the moment "made her life."

Tiffany Harris, who shot the video and posted it to TikTok after a November 27 show in Corbyn, Kentucky, told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that her twelve-year-old daughter Caitlyn had spotted Nelly near the tour bus after the show and made a dash to meet him — but she had forgotten her jacket in the car, and it was a cold night to be wearing a tank top, as the day's temperature report showed a low of 26 degrees.

Caitlyn may have left behind her jacket, but she gained a better one, and the experience of a lifetime. And while Nelly may not have a St. Louis mansion anymore, he sure has a St. Louis heart.

Follow Danny Wicentowski on Twitter at @D_Towski. E-mail the author at Danny.Wicentowski@RiverfrontTimes.com
