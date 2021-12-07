Christmas Carolers Team Up With Nonprofits To Help St. Louis Children

Courtesy of St. Louis Christmas Carols Association
Christmas carols are a way to give back.
Christmas caroling is as old of a tradition as gift-giving, and the St. Louis Christmas Carols Association — now in its 110th season — continues to carol for a good cause.
With the purchase of a "caroling telegram," you’ll be able to both give your loved one a memory and help out local agencies that serve children in the St. Louis region. The organization partners with and raises money for 28 nonprofit agencies, such as Girls on the Run and the Girl Scouts of Eastern Missouri.
“We know that many families and children are in need now more than ever,” Don Danforth, chairman of the board of directors, said in a press release. “It is important to us to keep serving our community.”
In 2020, the association focused on public health and safety, pushing the telegrams into a virtual format which returns this year. Two new virtual telegrams are available, including one by the Red and Black Brass Band. Elizabeth Hogan, the executive director for the St. Louis Christmas Carols Association, says she can’t think of a “better collaboration to spread cheer during this holiday season” due to the goodwill the Red and Black Brass Band shared throughout neighborhoods during the pandemic.
You can purchase telegrams from other public figures and local artists like the Kingsbury Place Singers, Fredbird of the Cardinals or Louie of the St. Louis Blues. Christmas cards are also available for purchase.
The St. Louis Christmas Carols Association has raised over $3 million since its inception. To send a telegram, visit www.stlchristmascarols.org. Donations are also collected by caroling volunteers when they perform throughout the St. Louis region in public spaces and neighborhoods.
