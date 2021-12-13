Weird Al Yankovic to Bring His 'Vanity Tour' to Chesterfield

click to enlarge
It’s about to get nerdy in Chesterfield, folks: Comedy singer “Weird Al” Yankovic is coming to the Chesterfield Amphitheater (631 Veterans Place Drive)
for his “The Unfortunate Return of the Ridiculously Self-Indulgent, Ill-Advised Vanity Tour” on August 28, 2022.
The tour begins on April 23, 2022 and runs for six months throughout the United States. A press release details no two shows will be the same, each tour stop features a different set list due to his back catalogue of fourteen different albums. The show features Weird Al’s non-parody material, playing at smaller venues with stripped down sets for a more intimate setting. This isn’t the first time the comedy singer has opted for smaller concerts. His last Vanity tour also had the same setting.
“I’ve loved doing every single incarnation of my live show,” Weird Al said in a press release, “but honestly the Vanity tour is the most fun I’ve ever had on stage…so I’ve been dying to get back out there and torture everybody with it once again!”
Fellow comedy singer Emo Philips will open the show. Concert goers will need proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of the show for entry.
Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased online at www.chesterfieldamphitheater.com
. Lawn seats appear to be sold out, but reserved seats are $59.50 or $89.50. VIP tickets are also available. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the show begins at 7:45 p.m.
