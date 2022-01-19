Wednesday, January 19, 2022
Saint Louis Symphony Orchestra Postpones Harry Potter Movie Concert
Posted
By Jenna Jones
on Wed, Jan 19, 2022 at 3:41 PM
click to enlarge
-
Courtesy Saint Louis Symphony Orchestra
-
The Saint Louis Symphony Orchestra added two more concerts for the spring.
A beloved returning concert will have to wait just a bit longer for its anticipated comeback: The Saint Louis Symphony Orchestra has postponed its performances of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows™ - Part 1
.
Scheduled for January 21 through January 23, the shows have been rescheduled due to the surge of COVID-19 cases, a press release from the organization reads. The new show dates are set for April 15 and 16. This rescheduling happens as closures have occurred across the St. Louis area: The Saint Louis Art Museum
, Saint Louis Science Center
and Missouri History Museum
all have adjusted their schedules to fight off the omicron variant.
The press release encourages guests to keep their tickets since they’ll be honored for the new dates. It reads:
- Friday evening tickets are valid for Friday, April 15, 2022, 7 p.m.
- Saturday evening tickets are valid for Saturday, April 16, 2022, 7 p.m.
- Sunday matinee tickets are valid for Saturday, April 16, 2022, 2 p.m. (Please note day of the week change.)
Those who can’t make the rescheduled shows can request a refund by contacting the Box Office at 314-534-1700 or tickets@slso.org. Guests can also donate the value of their tickets instead of receiving a refund.
“The SLSO understands the disappointment and inconvenience of postponing concerts and thanks patrons for their continued understanding and support,” the press release reads.
