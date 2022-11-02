100 Pounds of Meth at University City Garage Leads to Guilty Pleas

click to enlarge Via Google Maps Thomas F. Eagleton U.S. District Court

Two men pleaded guilty in federal court in St. Louis to conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine after trying to buy 100 pounds of the drug from a seller working in league with law enforcement.A statement from the U.S. Attorney's Office says that Demond Benard McDaniels Jr., 26, of St. Charles, and Dawuane Lamont Rhodes Jr., 25, of St. Louis are each facing up to 20 years in prison.The guilty pleas stem from a traffic stop that occurred in Kansas on October 8, 2020. During the stop, a Geary County sheriff’s deputy found two duffel bags with around 100 pounds of meth inside. The drugs were being transported from Colorado to McDaniels in the St. Louis area, according to court documents.After intercepting the drugs, the Drug Enforcement Administration arranged for a "controlled delivery" of the drugs to McDaniels at a a University City garage.McDaniels' plea agreement says that he dispatched Rhodes to pick up the meth from the garage.Rhodes was arrested carrying $15,005 in cash as well as an assault weapon and a pistol.McDaniels was then told that Rhodes didn't show to the buy.McDaniels arrived at the garage in University City to complete the transaction and was arrested with $6,930 in cash and jewelry.According to court filings, upon being arrested, McDaniels stated, "I have a good lawyer." Agents asked McDaniels if he had a job and how he could afford a good attorney.According to his plea agreement, McDaniels uttered under his breath, "Because I sell drugs."Agents asked him to repeat the statement. McDaniels laughed, saying, "Nah, I said I sell dogs."Later, authorities recovered $93,820 in cash and a firearm from McDaniels’ home.McDaniels is set to be sentenced January 31 and Rhodes on February 1.