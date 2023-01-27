16-Year-Old Could Face Federal Prosecution for St. Louis Carjackings

A 16-year-old apprehended in Downtown West on Wednesday is potentially facing charges in federal court.
The 16-year-old was apprehended with two other teenagers Wednesday afternoon when he was riding in a dark-colored Ford Fusion that was being pursued by police. The car ran a red light before colliding with another car. It then slammed through a pole and into a tree.
Police believe that the three teens were involved in the fatal shooting of 38-year-old Kay Johnson during an attempted carjacking in the 4700 block of Compton Avenue. That incident was just one of a series carjackings and attempted carjackings the three teens are suspected of having committed earlier this week.
An SLMPD spokeswoman said that the carjackings are being investigated by a joint task force of SLMPD investigators and federal authorities.
SLMPD Sergeant Charles Wall said yesterday that investigators are attempting to transfer the 16-year-old to federal custody where he could face federal prosecution.
Wall said that this collaboration with federal authorities is an "effort to hold the most violent offenders to the highest degree of accountability afforded to us under the law."
Last month, federal prosecutors indicted 17-year-old Trishawn Jones as an adult for allegedly shooting and killing cab driver Dewight Price, 54 in St. Louis County.
About that case, U.S. Attorney Sayler A. Fleming said that federal adult charges were appropriate because "the juvenile system would not provide a range of punishment commensurate with this crime.
“Violent juvenile criminals are not beyond the reach of the federal criminal justice system. As the St. Louis area sees an increase in juveniles committing violent crime, they should know the United States Attorney’s Office will be here to investigate and prosecute them,” Fleming added at the time Jones was indicted.
Along with the 16-year-old, two other teenagers were apprehended on Wednesday in connection with the carjacking: a 17-year-old currently in juvenile custody and 18-year-old Cameron Brown. Brown is currently in the hospital but has been charged in circuit court with two counts of tampering with a motor vehicle and one count of resisting arrest.
