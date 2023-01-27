16-Year-Old Could Face Federal Prosecution for St. Louis Carjackings

He was one of three teens apprehended Wednesday after a dramatic car crash in Downtown West

By on Fri, Jan 27, 2023 at 7:50 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge The stolen car after being involved in a collision at Delmar Boulevard and 20th Street.
Screen Grab from KSDK
The stolen car after being involved in a collision at Delmar Boulevard and 20th Street.

A 16-year-old apprehended in Downtown West on Wednesday is potentially facing charges in federal court.

The 16-year-old was apprehended with two other teenagers Wednesday afternoon when he was riding in a dark-colored Ford Fusion that was being pursued by police. The car ran a red light before colliding with another car. It then slammed through a pole and into a tree.

Police believe that the three teens were involved in the fatal shooting of 38-year-old Kay Johnson during an attempted carjacking in the 4700 block of Compton Avenue. That incident was just one of a series carjackings and attempted carjackings the three teens are suspected of having committed earlier this week.

An SLMPD spokeswoman said that the carjackings are being investigated by a joint task force of SLMPD investigators and federal authorities.

SLMPD Sergeant Charles Wall said yesterday that investigators are attempting to transfer the 16-year-old to federal custody where he could face federal prosecution.

Wall said that this collaboration with federal authorities is an "effort to hold the most violent offenders to the highest degree of accountability afforded to us under the law."

Last month, federal prosecutors indicted 17-year-old Trishawn Jones as an adult for allegedly shooting and killing cab driver Dewight Price, 54 in St. Louis County.

About that case, U.S. Attorney Sayler A. Fleming said that federal adult charges were appropriate because "the juvenile system would not provide a range of punishment commensurate with this crime.

“Violent juvenile criminals are not beyond the reach of the federal criminal justice system. As the St. Louis area sees an increase in juveniles committing violent crime, they should know the United States Attorney’s Office will be here to investigate and prosecute them,” Fleming added at the time Jones was indicted.

Along with the 16-year-old, two other teenagers were apprehended on Wednesday in connection with the carjacking: a 17-year-old currently in juvenile custody and 18-year-old Cameron Brown. Brown is currently in the hospital but has been charged in circuit court with two counts of tampering with a motor vehicle and one count of resisting arrest.
Related
Chaos ensued after three people in a vehicle believed to be stolen crashed into another car and then ran into a tree.

18-Year-Old Charged After Yesterday's Crash in Downtown St. Louis: Cameron Brown is in the hospital, charged with tampering and resisting arrest

We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at [email protected]
or follow on Twitter at @RyanWKrull.

Coming soon: Riverfront Times Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting St. Louis stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Riverfront Times

Ryan Krull

Ryan Krull is a staff writer for the Riverfront Times. Find him on Twitter @ryanwkrull
Read More about Ryan Krull
Scroll to read more St. Louis Metro News articles (1)

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Forest Park Unveils Design Concepts for New Basketball Courts

By Benjamin Simon

A sketch of basketball courts at Forest Park.

2 St. Louis Women Find Out They’re Getting Cheated on Via TikTok

By Rosalind Early

Liesel Julsrud (left) found out that the guy she was seeing was cheating on her after seeing a TikTok that Sophia Marren (right) made. The girls jokingly say that the cheater had a type, since they look similar.

VIDEO: Snow Melting Off the Gateway Arch Creates Cool Waterfall

By Jaime Lees

VIDEO: Snow Melting Off the Gateway Arch Creates Cool Waterfall

18-Year-Old Charged After Yesterday's Crash in Downtown St. Louis

By Ryan Krull

Chaos ensued after three people in a vehicle believed to be stolen crashed into another car and then ran into a tree.

Also in News

Josh Hawley Wants to Ban TikTok in the Entire United States

By Jaime Lees

Dweebs gonna dweeb

Hartmann: A Faithful Defense of the Right to an Abortion

By Ray Hartmann

The Reverend Traci Blackmon of the United Church of Christ is one of 13 plaintiffs on a suit filed against Missouri's strict abortion ban today.

Missouri TSA Found More than 200 Guns in Carry-On Baggage Last Year

By Ryan Krull

The TSA at Lambert International Airport has to tell a lot of people they can't fly the friendly skies with a gun.

'Egregious,' 'Negligent' Missouri Jail Must Pay $900K After Detainee Death

By Ryan Krull

The Reynolds County Jail in Centerville, MO.
More

Digital Issue

January 25, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us