17-Year-Old Girl Charged in Fatal MetroLink Station Shooting

The fatal shooting took place around 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 11

May 12, 2024 at 8:25 pm
The MetroLink platform at DeBaliviere Avenue near Forest Park.
The MetroLink platform at DeBaliviere Avenue near Forest Park. FLICKR/PAUL SABLEMAN
St. Louis Police have arrested a teenage girl that they say shot a woman to death on a crowded MetroLink platform on Saturday afternoon.

The shooting took place at the DeBaliviere Avenue MetroLink station on Saturday, May 11, around 3:30 p.m. The platform is near Forest Park and the Missouri History Museum. The victim has been identified only as a Black female and is believed to be in her 20s.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department described the suspect only as a 17-year-old Black female. They say she was taken to a Juvenile Detention facility in St. Louis County, where she is being held on charges of Murder 2nd Degree and Armed Criminal Action.

"Investigators were able to quickly identify a suspect in this case, aided by the robust surveillance system of Metro and the quick assistance provided by Metro Public Safety," police reported in a statement.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call the Homicide Division directly at 314-444-5371, or anyone with a tip who wants to remain anonymous and is interested in a reward can contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).

As the RFT recently reported, the number of youth accused of homicide has more than tripled in the past decade, but still comprises less than one percent of all juvenile charges. Like the student charged in a near-fatal beating outside Hazelwood East, the teenager in this case will likely face a hearing where a judge will determine whether she should be tried as an adult.


