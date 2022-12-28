2022 in Review: A St. Louis School Shooting Rocks the City in October

click to enlarge THEO WELLING Mourners at a vigil for Central Visual and Performing Arts and the Collegiate School of Bioscience

October 24, 2022, is a day St. Louis will never forget. That day, we lost an innocent and vibrant young woman who, before a broken 19-year-old shot and killed her, had big dreams for the rest of her life. That day, we lost a beloved teacher and mother who gave her life to save her students. That day, a senseless act of violence caused hundreds of teachers, students and parents to lose their sense of normalcy, when former student Orlando Harris channeled his rage at his alma mater and opened fire at unsuspecting students and teachers.Central Visual and Performing Arts and the Collegiate School of Bioscience may never be the same, but out ofSt. Louis gained one thing — resolve. Missouri's gun laws have always made it easy for people to purchase guns. But movement to change those laws has begun.State legislators have promised to fight for red-flag laws, so those who shouldn't have guns can't get their hands on them. Students have taken to the streets to push for reform. Local law enforcement has taken extra safety measures to ensure this doesn't happen again. School and mass shootings have become all too common in the U.S. We can only hope St. Louis and Missouri have learned their lesson and safe gun measures will pass.