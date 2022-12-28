2022 in Review: A St. Louis School Shooting Rocks the City in October

A look back at what happened in St. Louis in 2022

By on Wed, Dec 28, 2022 at 6:01 am

click to enlarge Mourners at a vigil for Central Visual and Performing Arts and the Collegiate School of Bioscience
THEO WELLING
Mourners at a vigil for Central Visual and Performing Arts and the Collegiate School of Bioscience

October 24, 2022, is a day St. Louis will never forget. That day, we lost an innocent and vibrant young woman who, before a broken 19-year-old shot and killed her, had big dreams for the rest of her life. That day, we lost a beloved teacher and mother who gave her life to save her students. That day, a senseless act of violence caused hundreds of teachers, students and parents to lose their sense of normalcy, when former student Orlando Harris channeled his rage at his alma mater and opened fire at unsuspecting students and teachers.

Related
Police swarmed the area around Central Visual and Performing Arts High School Monday morning after a shooter entered the school at approximately 9:10 a.m.

3 Dead After Shooting at South St. Louis High School: Shooter who targeted Central Visual and Performing Arts High School was killed by police


Central Visual and Performing Arts and the Collegiate School of Bioscience may never be the same, but out of October's school shooting St. Louis gained one thing — resolve. Missouri's gun laws have always made it easy for people to purchase guns. But movement to change those laws has begun.

Related
Several mass shootings in recent years were carried out with AR-15-style rifles and other semi-automatic or automatic-style weapons.

Missouri Bill Would Bar Teenagers From Buying Automatic Firearms: Rep. David Tyson Smith wants to make it a crime for anyone 20 or younger to own automatic weapons


State legislators have promised to fight for red-flag laws, so those who shouldn't have guns can't get their hands on them. Students have taken to the streets to push for reform. Local law enforcement has taken extra safety measures to ensure this doesn't happen again. School and mass shootings have become all too common in the U.S. We can only hope St. Louis and Missouri have learned their lesson and safe gun measures will pass.

Welcome to The Good, the Bad and the Ugly of 2022, a look back at the ups and downs of a turbulent year in the St. Louis region.

Coming soon: Riverfront Times Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting St. Louis stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Monica Obradovic

Monica Obradovic

Monica Obradovic is a staff writer for the Riverfront Times.
Read More about Monica Obradovic
Scroll to read more St. Louis Metro News articles (1)

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

St. Louis Family to Open Nursery in Bayer's Former Hampton Space

By Monica Obradovic

Lila and Dylan Waier already own and operate Grow Gear Garden Supply in Lindenwood Park

Josh Hawley Mentioned Repeatedly in the January 6 Committee Report

By Ryan Krull

Left: Josh Hawley raising his fist to protesters outside the capitol. Right: Josh Hawley running away from those same protesters.

Magic Chef Mansion Plans $1.6 Million in Repairs

By Sarah Fenske

The house known as the "Magic Chef Mansion" was built in 1908.

Blick Buys Artmart in Brentwood, Ending 70-year Legacy

By Monica Obradovic

Artmart owner Keith Baizer

Also in News

Hartmann: Take Our 2022 News Quiz

By Ray Hartmann

Eric Greitens and a paramilitary goon squad prepare to break into an empty house in Greitens memorable 2022 campaign ad.

St. Louisans Are the Most Generous Missourians, Study Finds

By Monica Obradovic

Residents of St. Louis County donate 2.07 percent of their income a year, according to a study by SmartAsset.

Josh Hawley Mentioned Repeatedly in the January 6 Committee Report

By Ryan Krull

Left: Josh Hawley raising his fist to protesters outside the capitol. Right: Josh Hawley running away from those same protesters.

Updated: Abortions Could Be Considered Murder Under New Missouri Bill

By Monica Obradovic

Boxes of Plan B One-Step
More

Digital Issue

December 28, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us