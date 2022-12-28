2022 in Review: Legends Sled Art Hill on Dumpster Lids

A look back at what happened in St. Louis in 2022

By on Wed, Dec 28, 2022 at 6:01 am

In February, two boozy legends captured our hearts. The first heavy snowfall of the year spurred Kris Naeger and Kevin Venice to come to Art Hill and enjoy the snow as many St. Louisans do. But local stores were sold out of sleds. So they got creative. They removed the lids off their apartment's dumpsters and (after disinfecting them) found the lids served as an effective substitute for actual sleds.

Pulitzer Prize-winning Post-Dispatch photographer David Carson captured video of Naeger and Venice. The pals' clear, unbridled joy — undoubtedly fueled in part by the cans of Busch beer clutched in their hands — showed through in Carson's video, and it quickly went viral.

Venice and Naeger's debauchery made us smile from ear to ear, but it didn't have that effect on everyone. Venice, who Naeger lovingly jabs at as a non-union "scab," lost his job after the video went viral. He had injured his arm and started receiving workman's comp shortly before Carson recorded him on video. Venice had removed his sling because of his many layers of coats and didn't think anything of Carson's request to record him. But his sling-less appearance cost him his job. During the next snowstorm, we'll make our way to Art Hill and raise a can of Busch to you, Venice.
Welcome to The Good, the Bad and the Ugly of 2022, a look back at the ups and downs of a turbulent year in the St. Louis region.

