2022 in Review: Legends Sled Art Hill on Dumpster Lids

St. Louis never disappoints. Everywhere was sold out of sleds so they grab some dumpster covers and went sledding at Art Hill. #stlwx @stltoday for all the St. Louis snow stories pic.twitter.com/PBkYlkrtRd — David Carson (@PDPJ) February 3, 2022

In February, two boozy legends captured our hearts. The first heavy snowfall of the year spurred Kris Naeger and Kevin Venice to come to Art Hill and enjoy the snow as many St. Louisans do. But local stores were sold out of sleds. So they got creative. They removed the lids off their apartment's dumpsters and (after disinfecting them) found the lids served asPulitzer Prize-winningphotographer David Carson captured video of Naeger and Venice. The pals' clear, unbridled joy — undoubtedly fueled in part by the cans of Busch beer clutched in their hands — showed through in Carson's video, and it quickly went viral.Venice and Naeger's debauchery made us smile from ear to ear, but it didn't have that effect on everyone. Venice, who Naeger lovingly jabs at as a non-union "scab," lost his job after the video went viral. He had injured his arm and started receiving workman's comp shortly before Carson recorded him on video. Venice had removed his sling because of his many layers of coats and didn't think anything of Carson's request to record him. But his sling-less appearance cost him his job. During the next snowstorm, we'll make our way to Art Hill and raise a can of Busch to you, Venice.