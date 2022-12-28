2022 in Review: Mark McCloskey Embarrassed Himself (Again)

THEO WELLING Mark McCloskey isn't nearly done bringing shame to himself.

From the moment gun dumbass Mark McCloskey waddled his ass out onto his front yard holding an AR-15 to threaten a crowd of people who were doing nothing more than walking past his house, it's been clear that he's not quite playing with a full deck. In the fever dream that is the Republican Party in 2022, though, that's not exactly what you'd call a liability — it's a prerequisite to hold public office. So when McCloskey announced that he'd be running for the seat vacated by outgoing U.S. Senator Roy Blunt, there was legitimate cause for concern. Could a man whose only claim to fame is being an unhinged, gun-toting lunatic clad in a nice pink shirt actually rise to the upper echelons of power based on those actions alone?





We're delighted to report that the answer is a definitive "no.", awarding him a paltry 3 percent of the vote in the August election. While that's good for democracy in general, and we'll never stop laughing about it, it's cold comfort considering Eric "Sue the Schools" Schmitt will be heading to Washington instead. Still, at least Mark had a bad time — and we can all agree that's a good thing.