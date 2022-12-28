2022 in Review: Mark McCloskey Embarrassed Himself (Again)

A look back at what happened in St. Louis in 2022

By on Wed, Dec 28, 2022 at 6:01 am

Mark and Patricia McCloskey hold guns outside their home.
THEO WELLING
Mark McCloskey isn't nearly done bringing shame to himself.

From the moment gun dumbass Mark McCloskey waddled his ass out onto his front yard holding an AR-15 to threaten a crowd of people who were doing nothing more than walking past his house, it's been clear that he's not quite playing with a full deck. In the fever dream that is the Republican Party in 2022, though, that's not exactly what you'd call a liability — it's a prerequisite to hold public office. So when McCloskey announced that he'd be running for the seat vacated by outgoing U.S. Senator Roy Blunt, there was legitimate cause for concern. Could a man whose only claim to fame is being an unhinged, gun-toting lunatic clad in a nice pink shirt actually rise to the upper echelons of power based on those actions alone?

Related
Rippling Beefcake Mark McCloskey Busts Out the Big Guns For His Birthday

Rippling Beefcake Mark McCloskey Busts Out the Big Guns For His Birthday: Say what you want about his many failures, but you gotta admit he's a fine piece of meat


We're delighted to report that the answer is a definitive "no."

Primary voters rejected McCloskey outright, awarding him a paltry 3 percent of the vote in the August election. While that's good for democracy in general, and we'll never stop laughing about it, it's cold comfort considering Eric "Sue the Schools" Schmitt will be heading to Washington instead. Still, at least Mark had a bad time — and we can all agree that's a good thing.


Welcome to The Good, the Bad and the Ugly of 2022, a look back at the ups and downs of a turbulent year in the St. Louis region.

Coming soon: Riverfront Times Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting St. Louis stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Daniel Hill

Daniel Hill is editor at large for the Riverfront Times and he demands to be taken seriously, despite all evidence to the contrary. Follow him on Twitter at @rftmusic.
Read More about Daniel Hill
Scroll to read more St. Louis Metro News articles (1)

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

St. Louis Family to Open Nursery in Bayer's Former Hampton Space

By Monica Obradovic

Lila and Dylan Waier already own and operate Grow Gear Garden Supply in Lindenwood Park

Josh Hawley Mentioned Repeatedly in the January 6 Committee Report

By Ryan Krull

Left: Josh Hawley raising his fist to protesters outside the capitol. Right: Josh Hawley running away from those same protesters.

Magic Chef Mansion Plans $1.6 Million in Repairs

By Sarah Fenske

The house known as the "Magic Chef Mansion" was built in 1908.

Blick Buys Artmart in Brentwood, Ending 70-year Legacy

By Monica Obradovic

Artmart owner Keith Baizer

Also in News

Hartmann: Take Our 2022 News Quiz

By Ray Hartmann

Eric Greitens and a paramilitary goon squad prepare to break into an empty house in Greitens memorable 2022 campaign ad.

St. Louisans Are the Most Generous Missourians, Study Finds

By Monica Obradovic

Residents of St. Louis County donate 2.07 percent of their income a year, according to a study by SmartAsset.

Josh Hawley Mentioned Repeatedly in the January 6 Committee Report

By Ryan Krull

Left: Josh Hawley raising his fist to protesters outside the capitol. Right: Josh Hawley running away from those same protesters.

Updated: Abortions Could Be Considered Murder Under New Missouri Bill

By Monica Obradovic

Boxes of Plan B One-Step
More

Digital Issue

December 28, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us