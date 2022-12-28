2022 in Review: Missouri Passed Amendment 3

DANNY WICENTOWSKI Recreational weed is now legal, but Amendment 3 has flaws.

There's a lot to celebrate when it comes to Missouri's recent. The notion that we'd no longer lock people up over putting a relatively harmless substance into their own bodies is at the top of the pile; that those who've already run afoul of the legal system over a plant will have their records expunged is right up there with it. But while we'll certainly be among those partaking now that it's legal to do so, we still think the road to legalization could have ended in a better place. Amendment 3 saw its fair share of criticism even from those who are in favor of cannabis thanks to its enshrinement of the controversial licensing system used by the state to determine who could participate, with some arguing that it sets the stage for a marijuana monopoly dominated by monied interests and multi-state operators. As the measure has already become the law of the land, there doesn't seem to be much point in arguing about it — but it's still nice to dream about the more equitable system that could have been.