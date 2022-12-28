2022 in Review: Pedestrians and Cyclists Killed at Alarming Rates on St. Louis Streets

A look back at what happened in St. Louis in 2022

By on Wed, Dec 28, 2022 at 6:01 am

A bike memorial marks a spot where a cyclist was struck and killed by a car.
Lindsay Toler
A bike memorial marks a spot where a cyclist was struck and killed by a car.

In August, 17-year-old Matthew Nikolai was walking across Chippewa Street to get some Ted Drewes when a pickup truck struck the Christian Brothers College High School student. He fell into eastbound traffic, where a Ford Fusion also struck him. Nikolai was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

The tragedy gained attention, particularly since the pickup truck driver fled the scene. In addition, it was the second pedestrian death that year in front of that Ted Drewes. More people joined an outcry for greater safety measures that has been echoing through St. Louis for years because this town is a terrible place to be a pedestrian or cyclist.

As of October of this year, 90 pedestrians had been killed statewide. The St. Louis region — which includes St. Charles County, Jefferson County and Franklin County — alone had 40 pedestrian deaths according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

Related
St. Louisans Offer Free Bike Helmets to Raise Hell About Traffic Violence

St. Louisans Offer Free Bike Helmets to Raise Hell About Traffic Violence: Bicyclists duct-taped "complimentary helmets" along South Grand to urge city leaders to act on traffic safety

Cyclists in the city have not fared any better. After a car struck and killed Danyell McMiller, 47, activists taped bicycle helmets to poles along South Grand with satirical city orders that read, "As of October 2022, we hereby suggest that all pedestrians crossing any St. Louis street should wear helmets while crossing such street until further notice."

The danger stems from impaired and reckless drivers, who have caused so much damage and death on South Grand that business owners have pleaded with people to slow down and drive more carefully. (The problem is not just in the city; many pedestrians and cyclists in the county have been struck and killed by drivers.) Pedestrians themselves might also be impaired when they stumble out into traffic.

Our streets need to be made safer for pedestrians by curtailing reckless driving, and Mayor Tishaura Jones is proposing using $40 million in ARPA funds to introduce traffic-calming measures in high-risk areas. Traffic calming could include speed humps, narrowed roads, curb extensions, single-lane roundabouts and making one-way roads into two-way roads to force more careful driving. Better lighting and sidewalks could also help. But Patrick Van Der Tuin, director of St. Louis BWorks, which teaches bicycle safety to kids, points out that engineering roads to be safer is just the start.

Related
Hazel Jenkins was severely injured cycling home from work last month.

Friends of St. Louis Cyclist Severely Injured in CWE Seek Help: Hazel Jenkins suffered a crushed pelvis and broken ankle after being struck by a car last month

"We don't require any driver's education for those who get behind the wheel," he says. The area is also lacking in enforcement. Folks like Andy Karandzieff, owner of Crown Candy Kitchen, routinely post videos of people running stop signs with no repercussions.

The record for most pedestrian deaths in Missouri was set in 2020 with 128. If we don't want to beat our own record, St. Louis has to make the streets safer for everyone.


Welcome to The Good, the Bad and the Ugly of 2022, a look back at the ups and downs of a turbulent year in the St. Louis region.

Coming soon: Riverfront Times Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting St. Louis stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Rosalind Early

Rosalind is the editor-in-chief of the Riverfront Times. She formerly worked for Washington University's alumni magazine and St. Louis Magazine. In 2018, she was selected as a Rising Leader of Color by the Theatre Communications Group. In 2014, she was selected as an Emerging Leader by FOCUS St. Louis. Her work...
Read More about Rosalind Early
Scroll to read more St. Louis Metro News articles (1)

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

St. Louis Family to Open Nursery in Bayer's Former Hampton Space

By Monica Obradovic

Lila and Dylan Waier already own and operate Grow Gear Garden Supply in Lindenwood Park

Josh Hawley Mentioned Repeatedly in the January 6 Committee Report

By Ryan Krull

Left: Josh Hawley raising his fist to protesters outside the capitol. Right: Josh Hawley running away from those same protesters.

Magic Chef Mansion Plans $1.6 Million in Repairs

By Sarah Fenske

The house known as the "Magic Chef Mansion" was built in 1908.

Blick Buys Artmart in Brentwood, Ending 70-year Legacy

By Monica Obradovic

Artmart owner Keith Baizer

Also in News

Hartmann: Take Our 2022 News Quiz

By Ray Hartmann

Eric Greitens and a paramilitary goon squad prepare to break into an empty house in Greitens memorable 2022 campaign ad.

St. Louisans Are the Most Generous Missourians, Study Finds

By Monica Obradovic

Residents of St. Louis County donate 2.07 percent of their income a year, according to a study by SmartAsset.

Josh Hawley Mentioned Repeatedly in the January 6 Committee Report

By Ryan Krull

Left: Josh Hawley raising his fist to protesters outside the capitol. Right: Josh Hawley running away from those same protesters.

Updated: Abortions Could Be Considered Murder Under New Missouri Bill

By Monica Obradovic

Boxes of Plan B One-Step
More

Digital Issue

December 28, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us