2022 in Review: St. Louis Found New Ways to Protest for Abortion Rights

click to enlarge Resist STL protesters stormed the stage at a Coalition Life fundraiser. - VIA RESIST STL
VIA RESIST STL
Resist STL protesters stormed the stage at a Coalition Life fundraiser.

The Supreme Court's June decision to overturn Roe v. Wade was a seismic event in this country, one whose aftershocks will be felt for years to come. That the highest court in the land would vote to strip away an essential human right and open the door to the criminalization of a basic health-care procedure was seen as an appalling development by a majority of the country — and an ominous sign of that court's radicalization. But while many despaired, St. Louis activists got to work.

In July, a group of protesters under the banner of Resist STL set their sights on the annual benefit dinner held at the airport and organized by Coalition Life, an anti-abortion group whose primary activity is hanging around outside of abortion clinics and harassing those who avail themselves of their services. But rather than just stand outside and hold signs, Resist STL took things a step further — and infiltrated it.

After protesting an anti-abortion group, Resist STL gathered for a group photo.

Resist STL Infiltrates Anti-Abortion Fundraiser, Crashes Stage in Booty Shorts: The protest group is turning to guerrilla tactics in the wake of the Dobbs decision


Posing as volunteers, members of the group were able to get an inside look at Coalition Life's fundraising operation, even finding themselves in the position of assigning seating and helping to set everything up for the July 27 event. That bit of subterfuge allowed them to pull off a hilariously effective disruption of the night's proceedings that saw the activists rushing the stage for an impromptu booty-shorts-clad dance party that drowned out the night's keynote speaker with chants of "Pro-life is a lie, you don't care if people die." But the fun didn't stop there.

As the protesters were escorted out of the building, Coalition Life, unsure of who they could trust, moved to kick out all of its volunteers, leaving no one to help with cleanup. It was a delicious bit of guerrilla warfare that served as a much-needed flicker of hope in a decidedly dark time — and a good reminder that the best way to get even is to get active.

