2022 in Review: St. Louis Got Historic Rainfall, Flash Flooding

click to enlarge @KateStowe3 Pershing and DeBaliviere avenues were overwhelmed by flood waters after rain deluged St. Louis streets on July 28.

From deadly heat waves in Europe to continued wildfires in California, extreme weather was the trademark of summer 2022. St. Louis was no exception. In late July, the city received its heaviest recorded rainfall in over a century with more than eight inches of rain falling overnight. The rain was accompanied by flash flooding and severe storms. Buses drove in water deep enough to cover their wheels on Forest Park Parkway, and cars unfortunate enough to be on the roads were often completely submerged.



In its wake, the storm left flooded basements, flash floods, closed streets and power outages from St. Charles all the way to the Mississippi River and beyond, leading many St. Louisans to question the efficacy of their city's infrastructure. In south city's Ellendale neighborhood, an entire block of houses near the River Des Peres was left condemned and its residents displaced.Yet several flood-insurance companies denied their clients coverage, maintaining that the water that sprang up through their drains and ripped doors off their frames was in fact a "sewage backup incident" not eligible for flood insurance. July's rainfall exposed gross ineptitudes in the city's capacity for emergency management, the rectification of which will only become more vital as climate change invites increasingly more extreme weather events.