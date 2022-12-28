2022 in Review: St. Louis Got Outside

click to enlarge ERIN MCAFEE St. Louis has great nature escapes, including Forest Park.

Sometimes we need to be forced into self-care. The ongoing pandemic has done so much to injure our mental health, but the ways we've found to cope will stick with us forever. Nature is a healing force, and many of us were drawn to it this year as a way to reset our minds and take care of our bodies: St. Louis remembered how to really get outside this year, and we're not sure we'll ever forget.



In addition to adding in frequent little mental-health walks around our neighborhoods, we have so many parks and new greenways to explore. The Great Rivers Greenway seems to be always improving and expanding. It currently offers more than 128 miles of pathway to explore all across the St. Louis area from the riverfront all the way out to Wentzville and everywhere in between.



There are paths to explore everywhere from Spanish Lake to Arnold to Wildwood and back again. Combine those outdoor options with the abundance of beautiful parks in St. Louis, and you'll wonder why you ever stayed indoors pre-pandemic anyway. Forest Park and Tower Grove Park are two big ones that shouldn't be missed, but St. Louis has a whole host of other beautiful parks where you can escape your house, get some sun on your face and reset your mind.