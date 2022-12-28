2022 in Review: St. Louis Got Outside

A look back at what happened in St. Louis in 2022

By on Wed, Dec 28, 2022 at 6:01 am

click to enlarge St. Louis has great nature escapes.
ERIN MCAFEE
St. Louis has great nature escapes, including Forest Park.

Sometimes we need to be forced into self-care. The ongoing pandemic has done so much to injure our mental health, but the ways we've found to cope will stick with us forever. Nature is a healing force, and many of us were drawn to it this year as a way to reset our minds and take care of our bodies: St. Louis remembered how to really get outside this year, and we're not sure we'll ever forget.

In addition to adding in frequent little mental-health walks around our neighborhoods, we have so many parks and new greenways to explore. The Great Rivers Greenway seems to be always improving and expanding. It currently offers more than 128 miles of pathway to explore all across the St. Louis area from the riverfront all the way out to Wentzville and everywhere in between.

There are paths to explore everywhere from Spanish Lake to Arnold to Wildwood and back again. Combine those outdoor options with the abundance of beautiful parks in St. Louis, and you'll wonder why you ever stayed indoors pre-pandemic anyway. Forest Park and Tower Grove Park are two big ones that shouldn't be missed, but St. Louis has a whole host of other beautiful parks where you can escape your house, get some sun on your face and reset your mind.

Welcome to The Good, the Bad and the Ugly of 2022, a look back at the ups and downs of a turbulent year in the St. Louis region.

Coming soon: Riverfront Times Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting St. Louis stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Jaime Lees

Jaime Lees

Jaime Lees is a digital content editor for the Riverfront Times.
Read More about Jaime Lees
Scroll to read more St. Louis Metro News articles (1)

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

St. Louis Family to Open Nursery in Bayer's Former Hampton Space

By Monica Obradovic

Lila and Dylan Waier already own and operate Grow Gear Garden Supply in Lindenwood Park

Josh Hawley Mentioned Repeatedly in the January 6 Committee Report

By Ryan Krull

Left: Josh Hawley raising his fist to protesters outside the capitol. Right: Josh Hawley running away from those same protesters.

Magic Chef Mansion Plans $1.6 Million in Repairs

By Sarah Fenske

The house known as the "Magic Chef Mansion" was built in 1908.

Blick Buys Artmart in Brentwood, Ending 70-year Legacy

By Monica Obradovic

Artmart owner Keith Baizer

Also in News

Hartmann: Take Our 2022 News Quiz

By Ray Hartmann

Eric Greitens and a paramilitary goon squad prepare to break into an empty house in Greitens memorable 2022 campaign ad.

St. Louisans Are the Most Generous Missourians, Study Finds

By Monica Obradovic

Residents of St. Louis County donate 2.07 percent of their income a year, according to a study by SmartAsset.

Josh Hawley Mentioned Repeatedly in the January 6 Committee Report

By Ryan Krull

Left: Josh Hawley raising his fist to protesters outside the capitol. Right: Josh Hawley running away from those same protesters.

Updated: Abortions Could Be Considered Murder Under New Missouri Bill

By Monica Obradovic

Boxes of Plan B One-Step
More

Digital Issue

December 28, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us