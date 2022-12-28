2022 in Review: St. Louis Made Excellent Weed Snacks

Cannabis companies are finding, and it's been one of our favorite things about 2022. Even if you don't partake, you have to admire the entrepreneurial spirit that brought the world treats such as marijuana-infused Red Hot Riplets. Riplets have long been a favorite snack of St. Louis stoners, so to be able to buy Riplets that get you stoned is just efficient, really. But it's more than that. It's giving the people what they want. From Riplets to infused sodas to infused beers to infused chocolates, St. Louis stoners can get their weed in whatever delivery system they prefer, and that is a beautiful thing. It's one of the few good aspects of capitalism, really. Whichever company creates the best weed snack will be a success because it will have a dedicated customer base that will repeatedly buy its product with glee. Now that recreational marijuana is legal, the potential customer base will expand like crazy. Good for weed-snack companies. Good for us. Bring on the Riplets-dust-stained fingers.