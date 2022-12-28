2022 in Review: St. Louis Made Excellent Weed Snacks

A look back at what happened in St. Louis in 2022

By on Wed, Dec 28, 2022 at 6:01 am

Weed-infused Riplets
Courtesy Red Hot Riplets
Weed-infused Riplets is genius.

Cannabis companies are finding increasingly creative ways to get us high, and it's been one of our favorite things about 2022. Even if you don't partake, you have to admire the entrepreneurial spirit that brought the world treats such as marijuana-infused Red Hot Riplets. Riplets have long been a favorite snack of St. Louis stoners, so to be able to buy Riplets that get you stoned is just efficient, really. But it's more than that. It's giving the people what they want. From Riplets to infused sodas to infused beers to infused chocolates, St. Louis stoners can get their weed in whatever delivery system they prefer, and that is a beautiful thing. It's one of the few good aspects of capitalism, really. Whichever company creates the best weed snack will be a success because it will have a dedicated customer base that will repeatedly buy its product with glee. Now that recreational marijuana is legal, the potential customer base will expand like crazy. Good for weed-snack companies. Good for us. Bring on the Riplets-dust-stained fingers.
Related
Review: New THC-Infused Red Hot Riplets Both Cause and Cure the Munchies

Review: New THC-Infused Red Hot Riplets Both Cause and Cure the Munchies: The newly launched chips are the hottest cannabis product in town

Related
Missouri Own takes a familiar form, the pot brownie, and injects it with Riplets magic.

Missouri's Own Brings the Heat With Red Hot Riplet Pot Brownies: The cannabis confections deliver a roller coaster of flavors and a smooth, energizing high



Welcome to The Good, the Bad and the Ugly of 2022, a look back at the ups and downs of a turbulent year in the St. Louis region.

About The Author

Jaime Lees

Jaime Lees

Jaime Lees is a digital content editor for the Riverfront Times.
