2022 in Review: St. Louis Said Bye To Bribe-Taking Aldermen

A look back at what happened in St. Louis in 2022

By on Wed, Dec 28, 2022 at 6:01 am

click to enlarge Former Alderman Jeffrey Boyd. - VIA U.S. ATTORNEY'S OFFICE
VIA U.S. ATTORNEY'S OFFICE
Former Alderman Jeffrey Boyd.

St. Louis already had its fair share of problems when three now-former aldermen were indicted in June for accepting bribes from a local developer. The city was still reeling from the aftermath of the worst of the pandemic. Its police force needed officers. Its downtown cried for businesses. The city still has those problems — but at least the federal government's investigation weeded out some of the city's most corrupt and powerful leaders. St. Louis quickly said goodbye to former Board of Aldermen President Lewis Reed and Aldermen Jeffrey Boyd and John Collins-Muhammad. Even though some already had their suspicions of these electeds' corruption, the exposure of just how frequently three men sold City Hall to an undercover developer — and for how little money — shook the St. Louis area, disappointing constituents and tainting the city's image. The silver lining: they all resigned in disgrace and are no longer in office. As St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones put it: "Lewis Reed had to go."

Related
Lewis Reed outside the federal courthouse after being sentenced to 45 months in prison.

3 Former St. Louis Aldermen Sentenced on Federal Bribery Charges: John Collins-Muhammad, Lewis Reed and Jeffrey Boyd will collectively serve 10.5 years in prison

Related
Lewis Reed speaking to the press after an unsealed federal indictment implicated him in a bribery scheme.

Downfall: A Guide To the Scandal Rocking St. Louis' City Hall: Three former aldermen caught in a bribery scheme, according to a federal indictment


Welcome to The Good, the Bad and the Ugly of 2022, a look back at the ups and downs of a turbulent year in the St. Louis region.

Coming soon: Riverfront Times Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting St. Louis stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Monica Obradovic

Monica Obradovic

Monica Obradovic is a staff writer for the Riverfront Times.
Read More about Monica Obradovic
Scroll to read more St. Louis Metro News articles (1)

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

St. Louis Family to Open Nursery in Bayer's Former Hampton Space

By Monica Obradovic

Lila and Dylan Waier already own and operate Grow Gear Garden Supply in Lindenwood Park

Josh Hawley Mentioned Repeatedly in the January 6 Committee Report

By Ryan Krull

Left: Josh Hawley raising his fist to protesters outside the capitol. Right: Josh Hawley running away from those same protesters.

Magic Chef Mansion Plans $1.6 Million in Repairs

By Sarah Fenske

The house known as the "Magic Chef Mansion" was built in 1908.

Blick Buys Artmart in Brentwood, Ending 70-year Legacy

By Monica Obradovic

Artmart owner Keith Baizer

Also in News

Hartmann: Take Our 2022 News Quiz

By Ray Hartmann

Eric Greitens and a paramilitary goon squad prepare to break into an empty house in Greitens memorable 2022 campaign ad.

St. Louisans Are the Most Generous Missourians, Study Finds

By Monica Obradovic

Residents of St. Louis County donate 2.07 percent of their income a year, according to a study by SmartAsset.

Josh Hawley Mentioned Repeatedly in the January 6 Committee Report

By Ryan Krull

Left: Josh Hawley raising his fist to protesters outside the capitol. Right: Josh Hawley running away from those same protesters.

Updated: Abortions Could Be Considered Murder Under New Missouri Bill

By Monica Obradovic

Boxes of Plan B One-Step
More

Digital Issue

December 28, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us