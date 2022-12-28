2022 in Review: St. Louis Supports the Arts

A look back at what happened in St. Louis in 2022

By on Wed, Dec 28, 2022 at 6:01 am

click to enlarge Rena (Alex Jay) and Youngblood (Olajuwon Davis) in Jitney at The Black Rep. - PHILLIP HAMER
PHILLIP HAMER
Rena (Alex Jay) and Youngblood (Olajuwon Davis) in Jitney at The Black Rep.

There's no soft way to say it: The pandemic really lobbed a loogie at the arts. After all, if we're all staying inside to avoid contagion, then we can't be sitting thigh to thigh in a packed theater or breathing in each other's bacteria in a concert venue. Things looked bleak for a while, and some venues closed their doors. But artists and arts organizations are supremely inventive, and the pandemic brought out those problem-solving traits. Many turned to virtual programming, opening themselves up to audiences around the globe. Others kept their staff and audiences safe by creating new ways to stay protected, such as sealed boxes to perform in and moving events outside. Plus, new resources aimed at artists (and other businesses) helped many ride out the tsunami of uncertainty.

As the pandemic began to cool its heels, that resilience began to pay off in new and big ways. New concert venues popped up, live theater flourished and artists who had decided to subsist off their crafts during the pandemic realized they didn't need those non-art careers anyway. Some venues lost those virtual audiences they'd gained during the pandemic ('cause who isn't tired of Zoom?) but almost all grew their local audiences. It's more undeniable than ever: St. Louis loves art.

Welcome to The Good, the Bad and the Ugly of 2022, a look back at the ups and downs of a turbulent year in the St. Louis region.

