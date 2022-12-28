2022 in Review: The Internet Roasts Josh Hawley for Running Away on Jan. 6

click to enlarge Screenshot via YouTube Josh Hawley demonstrates his running form making a getaway on January 6.

We have a lot of secrets here in St. Louis. We don't tell people that our ravioli is actually fried, not toasted. We don't tell people that we're judging them because of what high school they attended. And we certainly don't admit that the Gateway Arch is actually a weather-controlling device. (OK, maybe that one isn't true.) But one thing that we're very happy to share with the world is our. He's been messing things up in our state for a while, but this year he finally became an internationally known laughingstock. After famously raising a fist in solidarity with some January 6 insurrectionists, his tough-guy facade was shattered when video later came out of him sprinting away from the scene, metaphorical tail between his legs. That short video clip has brought so much joy to so many people. Because of it, people will never stop laughing at this fool. It will haunt him for the rest of his days. News organizations will play it on the day that he dies. His entire life will be defined as "Before The Video" and "After The Video." We always knew he was a weasel, but now we have proof. Vindication feels so good.