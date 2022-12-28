2022 in Review: Trump Endorses ERIC

A look back at what happened in St. Louis in 2022

By on Wed, Dec 28, 2022 at 6:01 am

click to enlarge Eric Schmitt and Eric Greitens.
Both photos by Danny Wicentowski
Two men named Eric both wanted to be the next Senator from Missouri.

To absolutely no one's surprise, as Missouri continues its red-ward trend, Republican Eric Schmitt bested Democrat Trudy Busch Valentine in November's Senate election. But at least the Republican primary provided a little bit of 11th-hour excitement as both Schmitt and former Governor Eric Greitens fiercely courted an endorsement from Queens-born family businessman Donald J. Trump. The primary had drama not unlike that between two boys vying for the same prom date. Yet, weeks ticked by with no word from Trump. The conventional wisdom was that for the endorsement to do any good, it would have to be issued before 5 p.m. the day before the election so that news of it could make all the major broadcasts.

Five o'clock came and went.

That evening, Trump, faced with a fork in the road, chose to go straight, throwing his considerable weight behind none other than: ERIC. All caps. No last name.

Related
Two men named Eric who both want to be the next Senator from Missouri.

Congratulations to Eric For Getting Donald Trump's Endorsement: Former president endorses ERIC, all caps, no last name, for U.S. Senate

In incredible displays of cognitive dissonance, or just plain cynicism, both Schmitt and Greitens immediately took to social media to thank the former president for his support, each stating that the endorsement had clearly been meant for him.

Related
Eric Christensen, also known as "ERIC" in a surprise endorsement from former President Donald Trump.

Random St. Louis Eric Likes His Odds After Surprise Trump Endorsement: Eric Christensen, a.k.a. ERIC, secured the former president's endorsement last night


Welcome to The Good, the Bad and the Ugly of 2022, a look back at the ups and downs of a turbulent year in the St. Louis region.

About The Author

Riverfront Times

Ryan Krull

Ryan Krull is a staff writer for the Riverfront Times. Find him on Twitter @ryanwkrull
Read More about Ryan Krull
