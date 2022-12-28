2022 in Review: Trump Endorses ERIC

click to enlarge Both photos by Danny Wicentowski Two men named Eric both wanted to be the next Senator from Missouri.

To absolutely no one's surprise, as Missouri continues its red-ward trend, Republican Eric Schmitt bested Democrat Trudy Busch Valentine in November's Senate election. But at least the Republican primary provided a little bit of 11th-hour excitement as both Schmitt and former Governor Eric Greitens fiercely courted an endorsement from Queens-born family businessman Donald J. Trump. The primary had drama not unlike that between two boys vying for the same prom date. Yet, weeks ticked by with no word from Trump. The conventional wisdom was that for the endorsement to do any good, it would have to be issued before 5 p.m. the day before the election so that news of it could make all the major broadcasts.

Five o'clock came and went.

That evening, Trump, faced with a fork in the road, chose to go straight, throwing his considerable weight behind none other than: ERIC. All caps. No last name.



In incredible displays of cognitive dissonance, or just plain cynicism, both Schmitt and Greitens immediately took to social media to thank the former president for his support, each stating that the endorsement had clearly been meant for him.



