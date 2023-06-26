21-Year-Old St. Louisan Slain on the Way to Court Hearing He’d Waited For

Coutesy David Mueller Levi Henning, killed last week on his way to court

On Thursday, Levi Henning left his home in St. Louis’ West End on his way to a court hearing where, after five years, he was finally going to be done with the criminal justice system.

Henning’s attorney David Mueller said that Henning didn’t have to be at the hearing where a judge was set to dismiss a 2018 robbery case against him, but Henning had wanted to be there. Mueller was surprised when he failed to appear.

After the hearing, Mueller called Henning but got no answer. It was only later, Mueller tells the RFT, that he got a call from Henning's mother: the 21-year-old had been shot and killed outside his home on his way to court.

"He was two hours from being free, from knowing he was done with it, from putting the criminal justice system behind him," Mueller says.

Mueller says Henning spent about four of the last five years of his life in city jail, the lion’s share of that waiting for a murder case to crawl through the courts — a case in which Mueller says there had long been evidence of Henning’s innocence.

Henning had been charged with the April 2020 killing of Parkway High School senior Carieal Doss.

Mueller, who is running for circuit attorney, previously called the case against his client "the most egregious thing I've seen done by a circuit attorney's office and a police officer in 10 years."

On the warrant application, police alleged that Henning was in possession of a gun that matched the bullet that killed Doss, a statement Mueller says was "demonstrably untrue." The gun recovered on Henning didn't even match the caliber of casing that was found at the crime scene.

Mueller also blasted prosecutors for sitting on evidence that Mueller says pointed to Henning’s innocence, including Doss' Facebook messages that show someone else invited her over to their apartment not long before she died.

The case against Henning was dropped in March. Mueller says he met with Henning a short time later.

"I got to see him in my office, give him a hug. I'll never forget that smile, ever,” Mueller says.

But Henning still had the 2018 robbery charges pending — until Thursday.

Mueller says the case had similar discovery issues and that two years ago he filed a speedy trial motion seeking to force prosecutors to move faster, but it wasn't until last week the case was dropped for good.

Mueller says Henning was killed "on the precipice of ending his relationship with the criminal justice system."

"He was truly a great guy," Mueller says. "Some clients, especially guys like Levi who know they're innocent, they're so angry that they can't be of any help to you. But he wasn't like that. He was so helpful and appreciative. He was easy to work for, he was an easy person to want to work for."