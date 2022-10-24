3 Dead After Shooting at South St. Louis High School

Shooter who targeted Central Visual and Performing Arts High School was killed by police

By on Mon, Oct 24, 2022 at 12:57 pm

click to enlarge Police swarmed the area around Central Visual and Performing Arts High School Monday morning after a shooter entered the school at approximately 9:10 a.m. - Monica Obradovic
Monica Obradovic
Police swarmed the area around Central Visual and Performing Arts High School Monday morning after a shooter entered the school at approximately 9:10 a.m.

Three people have died and several more were injured in a shooting at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School Monday morning.

St. Louis Interim Police Commissioner Mike Sack says one adult female and one teenage female died from gunfire this morning after a shooter entered the school. The woman died after EMS rushed her to a hospital. The teenage girl died at the school.

Police shot and killed the suspect not long after they arrived.

Students described a scene of horror, and Sack said that surviving victims suffered from a variety of injuries, from gunshot to shrapnel wounds. Eight were taken to a hospital with injuries.

"While on paper we have nine victims — eight were transported and one remained — we have hundreds of others," Sack said at a news conference. "Everyone who survived is going to take home trauma."
click to enlarge Students told the RFT that some people tried to escape the building through windows. - Monica Obradovic
Monica Obradovic
Students told the RFT that some people tried to escape the building through windows.

Police at this time are unsure whether the shooter has any personal relationship to the school. They estimate he's about 20 years old.

The shooting occurred at approximately 9:10 a.m. Monday. Sack says the school's doors had been locked, which bought officers some time. Officers arrived within a few minutes of a 911 call.

The shooter was armed with "a long gun," police and witnesses say. Officers exchanged in gunfire with the suspect once they arrived, and struck him. The suspect was then taken away from the school.

"It's terrible to think about; here is a safe place where kids go to learn, to grow, to develop, and something like this happens," Sack says. "It's just heartbreaking."

click to enlarge Students, parents and teachers gathered outside of the Schnucks on Arsenal before buses transported them to Gateway School. - Monica Obradovic
Monica Obradovic
Students, parents and teachers gathered outside of the Schnucks on Arsenal before buses transported them to Gateway School.

After the shooting, students and school staff gathered at the Schnucks on Arsenal. Parents were seen rushing to the high school. Shocked teenagers sat in circles before busses transported them away to Gateway School to reunite with parents.

"Our children shouldn't have to experience this," St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones said at the news conference. "They shouldn't have to go through active shooter drills in case something happens, and unfortunately [it] happened today."

Central Visual and Performing Arts High School is a magnet high school at Kingshighway and Arsenal near Tower Grove Park in south St. Louis. Approximately 400 students are enrolled there, according to the National Center for Education Statistics. The school also shares a building with a second magnet school, Collegiate School of Medicine and Bioscience.

Tags:

About The Author

Monica Obradovic

Monica Obradovic

Monica Obradovic is a staff writer for the Riverfront Times.
More
Scroll to read more St. Louis Metro News articles (1)
Join the Riverfront Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News Slideshows

Riverfront Times reporter Monica Obradovic was on the scene.

On-Site Reports and Reactions to the School Shooting at CVPA in St. Louis
Albert Pujols Hits 700 Career Home Run, Twitter Goes Wild

Albert Pujols Hits 700th Career Home Run, Twitter Goes Wild
Josh Hawley Says There's One Gender, Gets Roasted on Twitter

Josh Hawley Says There's One Gender, Gets Roasted on Twitter
@buzbeto / Flickr

St. Louis Twitter Roasts Cardinals Broadcaster Jim Edmonds [PHOTOS]

News Slideshows

Riverfront Times reporter Monica Obradovic was on the scene.

On-Site Reports and Reactions to the School Shooting at CVPA in St. Louis
Albert Pujols Hits 700 Career Home Run, Twitter Goes Wild

Albert Pujols Hits 700th Career Home Run, Twitter Goes Wild
Josh Hawley Says There's One Gender, Gets Roasted on Twitter

Josh Hawley Says There's One Gender, Gets Roasted on Twitter
@buzbeto / Flickr

St. Louis Twitter Roasts Cardinals Broadcaster Jim Edmonds [PHOTOS]

News Slideshows

Riverfront Times reporter Monica Obradovic was on the scene.

On-Site Reports and Reactions to the School Shooting at CVPA in St. Louis
Albert Pujols Hits 700 Career Home Run, Twitter Goes Wild

Albert Pujols Hits 700th Career Home Run, Twitter Goes Wild
Josh Hawley Says There's One Gender, Gets Roasted on Twitter

Josh Hawley Says There's One Gender, Gets Roasted on Twitter
@buzbeto / Flickr

St. Louis Twitter Roasts Cardinals Broadcaster Jim Edmonds [PHOTOS]

Trending

Stan Kroenke Loses a Chunk of The Money He Married Into

By Ryan Krull

Stan Kroenke in aviators.

Shooting at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School Sends Students Fleeing

By Ryan Krull and Monica Obradovic

Shooting at CVPA high school in south St. Louis.

CVPA Shooter Yelled, 'All of You Are Gonna Die,' Student Says

By Ryan Krull and Monica Obradovic

A shooting at CVPA High School in south St. Louis this morning left three injured.

VIDEO: See St. Louis from 260 Miles Up

By Ryan Krull

Screen capture of the St. Louis region from the International Space Station.

Also in News

Hartmann: Jana Elementary’s Quick Closure May Be Too Little, Too Late

By Ray Hartmann

Waste from the Manhattan Project continues to poison St. Louis' Coldwater Creek — even though the federal government first reported that contamination in 1989.

You Can Now Apply For Federal Student Loan Relief — Here's How

By Jenna Jones

Now President Joe Biden at a rally in Missouri.

Overdoses Rise in Missouri Prisons Despite Strict New Mail Policy

By Ryan Krull

Inmate mail is routed through a mail center in Florida and a digital rendering of those items is sent to inmate tablets.

Hartmann: A Strong Yes for a Weak Amendment 3

By Ray Hartmann

John Payne, campaign manager for Legal Missouri.
More

Digital Issue

October 19, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us