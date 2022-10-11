4 Pedestrians Fatally Hit by Cars in St. Louis in Less than 48 Hours

Only one motorist has been arrested for the deaths

By on Tue, Oct 11, 2022 at 3:26 pm

click to enlarge A car on the curb at Arsenal and Grand in September 2021.
Ryan Krull
A car on the curb at Arsenal and Grand in September 2021.

The St. Louis metro area has seen a rash of pedestrians struck and killed by cars in the past two days as calls for safer streets grow louder.

The RFT previously reported that around 6:45 p.m. on Sunday a woman was hit by a car at Gravois and Spring avenues in Tower Grove South. She died as a result of her injuries. Police are still looking for the motorist in the red sedan who fled the scene.
Related
Intersection of Spring and Grand Avenues

Another Pedestrian Killed by Driver in St. Louis' South City: The hit-and-run comes one week after mayor promised renewed efforts to curb traffic violence

A little more than 24 hours later, around 7:30 p.m. Monday, St. Louis County Police from the City of Jennings Precinct responded to Jennings Station Road and Florence Place where they found a female lying on the ground.

According to a news release, the driver is cooperating with the investigation. Of the four incidents, this is the only one in which police have said the motorist remained on the scene and rendered first aid until emergency crews arrived.

The victim was transported to the hospital but succumbed to her injuries.

About an hour later in Overland, a motorist behind the wheel of a 2018 Mercedes Benz drove onto the sidewalk next to Woodson Road in a business strip.

The Mercedes struck and killed 34-year-old Kristin L. Freebersyser, of Maryland Heights.

The Post-Dispatch reported that the car that struck Freebersyser continued to run over a "Stop for Pedestrians in Crosswalk" sign before hitting another car.

That driver has been arrested, the only arrest to stem from the four fatal crashes so far.

The fourth fatal instance of a car striking a pedestrian occurred in the early hours of Tuesday morning. County police officers responded to St. Charles Rock Road and Normandy Avenue near Greendale to find an adult man lying on the ground after apparently having been struck by a vehicle.

The incident occurred around 2:50 a.m. The striking vehicle fled the scene.

The victim in that incident was transported to the hospital, but succumbed to his injuries.

We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at [email protected]
or follow on Twitter at @RyanWKrull.

Tags:

About The Author

Riverfront Times

Ryan Krull

Ryan Krull is a staff writer for the Riverfront Times. Find him on Twitter @ryanwkrull
More
Scroll to read more St. Louis Metro News articles (1)
Join the Riverfront Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News Slideshows

Albert Pujols Hits 700 Career Home Run, Twitter Goes Wild

Albert Pujols Hits 700th Career Home Run, Twitter Goes Wild
Josh Hawley Says There's One Gender, Gets Roasted on Twitter

Josh Hawley Says There's One Gender, Gets Roasted on Twitter
@buzbeto / Flickr

St. Louis Twitter Roasts Cardinals Broadcaster Jim Edmonds [PHOTOS]
Pershing Avenue & DeBaliviere Avenue

More Flash Flooding Overtakes St. Louis Streets [PHOTOS + VIDEOS]

News Slideshows

Albert Pujols Hits 700 Career Home Run, Twitter Goes Wild

Albert Pujols Hits 700th Career Home Run, Twitter Goes Wild
Josh Hawley Says There's One Gender, Gets Roasted on Twitter

Josh Hawley Says There's One Gender, Gets Roasted on Twitter
@buzbeto / Flickr

St. Louis Twitter Roasts Cardinals Broadcaster Jim Edmonds [PHOTOS]
Pershing Avenue & DeBaliviere Avenue

More Flash Flooding Overtakes St. Louis Streets [PHOTOS + VIDEOS]

News Slideshows

Albert Pujols Hits 700 Career Home Run, Twitter Goes Wild

Albert Pujols Hits 700th Career Home Run, Twitter Goes Wild
Josh Hawley Says There's One Gender, Gets Roasted on Twitter

Josh Hawley Says There's One Gender, Gets Roasted on Twitter
@buzbeto / Flickr

St. Louis Twitter Roasts Cardinals Broadcaster Jim Edmonds [PHOTOS]
Pershing Avenue & DeBaliviere Avenue

More Flash Flooding Overtakes St. Louis Streets [PHOTOS + VIDEOS]

Trending

Washington University Professor Wins Nobel Prize in Economics

By Rosalind Early

Philip H. Dybvig

Hartmann: Sam Page Is Not the Democrat You Think He Is

By Ray Hartmann

Sam Page still has to approve the measure.

Cardinals Fan Who Caught Pujols' 703rd Home Run Loses Out on Big Payday

By Benjamin Simon

Albert Pujols, dressed in an all-white Cardinals uniform, finishes his swing as fans watch in the background.

The Gateway Arch Gets Spooky for Halloween This Weekend

By Monica Obradovic

Gateway Arch at night

Also in News

Missouri Man Gets Prison Time for $7.5M Health Care Fraud

By Ryan Krull

Between September 2016 and August 2017, AE Wellness submitted $6 million of reimbursement claims to Medicare.

Hartmann: Sam Page Is Not the Democrat You Think He Is

By Ray Hartmann

Sam Page still has to approve the measure.

Potential $30 Million International Arms Deal Plays Out in Eureka, Missouri

By Benjamin Simon

A street in Ukraine, where houses, vehicles and other structures have been destroyed to the ground.

Biden Announces Major Federal Cannabis Reform, Including Pardoning Possession

By Lee DeVito

Yes "weed" can.
More

Digital Issue

October 5, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us