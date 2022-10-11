4 Pedestrians Fatally Hit by Cars in St. Louis in Less than 48 Hours

The St. Louis metro area has seen a rash of pedestrians struck and killed by cars in the past two days as calls for safer streets grow louder.
The RFT previously reported that around 6:45 p.m. on Sunday a woman was hit by a car at Gravois and Spring avenues in Tower Grove South. She died as a result of her injuries. Police are still looking for the motorist in the red sedan who fled the scene.
According to a news release, the driver is cooperating with the investigation. Of the four incidents, this is the only one in which police have said the motorist remained on the scene and rendered first aid until emergency crews arrived.
The victim was transported to the hospital but succumbed to her injuries.
About an hour later in Overland, a motorist behind the wheel of a 2018 Mercedes Benz drove onto the sidewalk next to Woodson Road in a business strip.
The Mercedes struck and killed 34-year-old Kristin L. Freebersyser, of Maryland Heights.
The Post-Dispatch reported that the car that struck Freebersyser continued to run over a "Stop for Pedestrians in Crosswalk" sign before hitting another car.
That driver has been arrested, the only arrest to stem from the four fatal crashes so far.
The fourth fatal instance of a car striking a pedestrian occurred in the early hours of Tuesday morning. County police officers responded to St. Charles Rock Road and Normandy Avenue near Greendale to find an adult man lying on the ground after apparently having been struck by a vehicle.
The incident occurred around 2:50 a.m. The striking vehicle fled the scene.
The victim in that incident was transported to the hospital, but succumbed to his injuries.
