48 Hours Tackles Mike Politte's Wrongful Conviction Claims

The Missouri man served 22 years for allegedly murdering his mom at age 14

By on Fri, Nov 25, 2022 at 6:02 am

click to enlarge Mike Politte in a recent photo (left) and as a 14-year-old accused of murder. - POLITTE FAMILY/ST.FRANCOIS COUNTY
POLITTE FAMILY/ST.FRANCOIS COUNTY
Mike Politte in a recent photo (left) and as a 14-year-old accused of murder.

Mark your calendars and set your DVRs: This Saturday, 48 Hours will turn its attention to the case of Michael Politte.

Politte was just 14 years old when his mother, Rita, was murdered in Hopewell, Missouri, about an hour and a half south of St. Louis. She was stabbed and her body set on fire in the family's trailer. Law enforcement in Washington County quickly focused on Politte as a suspect.

But Politte has always insisted he didn't do it — and in recent years, a growing number of experts have concurred.  The chemical analysis that supposedly showed traces of accelerant, suggesting he'd set the fire? Demonstrably false, and false at the time of his trial. The fact they never found the murder weapon, or bloody clothes, when a 14-year-old kid staying on site would have had little chance to ditch them? Never explained. The footprints found outside the trailer? Never properly investigated.

This past spring, thanks to the efforts of the MacArthur Justice Center, Mike Politte was released on parole, one of a number of former juvenile offenders in Missouri getting a chance to prove they deserve freedom and a chance to contribute to society years after being sentenced to life in prison. But Politte isn't content with freedom. He wants to prove his innocence.

Twenty-four years after Rita Politte's murder, 48 Hours is going in-depth on her son's claims — and the suspect he believes actually killed his mother.

Here's a preview:



To watch the 48 Hours focused on Rita Politte's murder and her son's innocence claims, check out the broadcast this Saturday, November 26 at 9 p.m. CT/10 ET. It airs on CBS and streams on Paramount+.

As for Mike Politte's attempts to prove his innocence to the state of Missouri, they gained the support of the Washington County Prosecutor, Josh Hedgecorth, who filed a motion to vacate the conviction using Missouri's new wrongful conviction law.

But the Missouri Supreme Court has moved slowly on his case. By the time the case is fully briefed, Hedgecorth's successor will have taken office. That's a pretty serious complication, and one that makes the court of public opinion Politte's best bet — for now, at least.

Coming soon: Riverfront Times Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting St. Louis stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Sarah Fenske

Sarah Fenske is the executive editor of Euclid Media Group, overseeing publications in eight cities. She is the former host of St. Louis on the Air and was previously editor-in-chief of the RFT and the LA Weekly. She lives in St. Louis.
Read More about Sarah Fenske
Scroll to read more Missouri News articles (1)

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Kevin Johnson Has Grappled With His Guilt for 17 Years -- But He Doesn't Want to Die

By Monica Obradovic

Kevin Johnson in prison

These Tiny Cabins Near St. Louis Are the Perfect Getaway

By Monica Obradovic

The coziness

To ‘Make Amazon Pay,’ St. Peters Fulfillment Center Workers Will Strike

By Benjamin Simon

Union organizer J. Lopez speaks at a rands with a crowd of people behind him. They hold signs such as "STL8 Organizing Committee," "Safer Work" and "Higher Wages."

For 40 Years, This Crew Has Kept Stats for SLU Basketball, for Free

By Benjamin Simon

(From left) Mike Van Hecke, Mike Owens, Ken Mraz and Ron Golden sit at a blue table in front of bleachers and a band.

Also in News

RFT Asks: With MLS Soccer Finally Here, How Are the St. Louligans Faring?

By Benjamin Simon

A group fo people hold "St. Louligans" scarves in a restaurant.

These Tiny Cabins Near St. Louis Are the Perfect Getaway

By Monica Obradovic

The coziness

To ‘Make Amazon Pay,’ St. Peters Fulfillment Center Workers Will Strike

By Benjamin Simon

Union organizer J. Lopez speaks at a rands with a crowd of people behind him. They hold signs such as "STL8 Organizing Committee," "Safer Work" and "Higher Wages."

Missouri Governor Will Not Grant Kevin Johnson Clemency

By Monica Obradovic

Missouri Governor Mike Parson
More

Digital Issue

November 23, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us