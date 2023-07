8 Injured When Boat Crashes into Lake of the Ozarks Home

The boat has been loaded onto a trailer and towed away.



This crash has garnered a lot of attention, with many people venturing onto the property to look at the damage.



Please remember this is a private residence and we ask that you avoid trespassing onto their property. pic.twitter.com/WWD2vkp4dt — MSHP Troop F (@MSHPTrooperF) July 23, 2023

A boat being driven by a 47-year-old California man believed to be intoxicated ran aground and launched into a home over the weekend in the Lark of the Ozarks, according to the Missouri Highway Patrol.The incident happened a few minutes before midnight Saturday in the Osage Arm. "The boat ran aground and struck a home, causing it to overturn, ejecting all eight passengers," the Missouri Highway Patrol said in a photo-heavy series of tweets The crash, which left all eight occupants of the boat injured, some severely, has made national news In addition to the boat's pilot, Adam J. Ramirez, three of the other passengers were from California. Other injured passengers have listed addresses in Mississippi, Illinois and Michigan. Six of the passengers' injuries are described as serious.Following the crash, Ramirez was charged with boating while intoxicated.The Highway Patrol said yesterday that they are reconstructing the scene of the crash using a drone.