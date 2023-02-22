‘A Few Tornados Possible’ in Missouri This Afternoon

SEVERE WEATHER: Wednesday is a #WeatherALERT day due to the potential of damaging, gusty winds with thunderstorms today. Lower risk of tornados & hail, but still possible today. Main timing for STL metro: 11 am - 3 pm. Severe threat will be over after 5 pm. #tisl #stlwx @ksdknews pic.twitter.com/6RNU7XxLhW