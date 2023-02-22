‘A Few Tornados Possible’ in Missouri This Afternoon

The majority of the threat will be over before rush hour

By on Wed, Feb 22, 2023 at 1:53 pm

The sky is getting creepier by the minute as a new line of storms rolls into the area. From crashing thunder to heavy rains, many parts of the St. Louis area are already seeing heavy storm activity.

The U.S. National Weather Service in St. Louis says this large storm system brings with it “a potential for damaging winds and large hail with a few tornados possible.”

Radar shows this storm stretched across the entirety of the state, so if you haven’t seen any action yet, it’s probably just a matter of time.

Local meteorologist Anthony Slaughter of KSDK says this storm brings with it a “potential of damaging, gusty winds,” though the majority of the threat will be over before rush hour.


Check out the National Weather Service’s St. Louis page for more information.


