‘A Few Tornados Possible’ in Missouri This Afternoon

The U.S. National Weather Service in St. Louis says this large storm system brings with it “a potential for damaging winds and large hail with a few tornados possible.”
Radar shows this storm stretched across the entirety of the state, so if you haven’t seen any action yet, it’s probably just a matter of time.
Local meteorologist Anthony Slaughter of KSDK says this storm brings with it a “potential of damaging, gusty winds,” though the majority of the threat will be over before rush hour.
SEVERE WEATHER: Wednesday is a #WeatherALERT day due to the potential of damaging, gusty winds with thunderstorms today. Lower risk of tornados & hail, but still possible today. Main timing for STL metro: 11 am - 3 pm. Severe threat will be over after 5 pm. #tisl #stlwx @ksdknews pic.twitter.com/6RNU7XxLhW— Anthony Slaughter (@WthrmnSlaughter) February 22, 2023
Check out the National Weather Service’s St. Louis page for more information.
Coming soon: Riverfront Times Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting St. Louis stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.
Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter