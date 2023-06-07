A Guide to Pride in St. Louis

click to enlarge
Tower Grove Pride will return this September.
As home to one of the largest networks of regional Pride events, St. Louis has a calendar already jam-packed with events, but the party keeps going throughout the summer and fall across the region.
Soulard kicks things off downtown with a golf cart parade, and our extended season wraps up with the beloved Tower Gove Pride in September. This year, it seems Pride celebrations are more crucial than ever. Missouri’s state legislature could barely pass any legislation (which is definitely for the best), but it did manage to pass a ban on minors starting transgender health care and a ban that prevents transgender minors from playing on sports teams that align with their gender identities.
In the face of these regressive laws, what the world needs now is some defiant queer joy as folks dig in to keep fighting for their rights.
Soulard Pride
June 10
The historic district, and the block of Menard between Russell and Allen
In addition to the dozens of festively adorned golf carts — past examples include three that were transformed into camels — the quirky Soulard Pride parade also welcomes cyclists and walkers. Parading through the district is a fun and zany experience, but even if you can’t finagle your way onto a cart this year, it’s still worth it to arrive early to wander the staging area, which is in the Places for People parking lot on Lynch, to mingle with the costumed queens and admire the creative parade entries.
The procession departs around 11:00 a.m., making a byzantine route through the neighborhood’s red-brick canyons while participants toss candy and beads to the spectators, many of whom are sitting on their front stoops or spilling out from bars. The festival, which takes place on Menard Street between Russell Boulevard and Allen Avenue, begins at noon and features a DJ, over 30 vendors, food, a kid’s corner and a drag show hosted by Prism co-owner Jade Sinclair with performances by Ming Lee, Roxxy Malone and Analyse Thropic. —Chris Andoe
Pride St. Charles Festival
June 17
The Family Arena
2002 Arena Parkway, St. Charles
This family friendly festival is returning to the Family Arena on Saturday, June 17. The parade, which was canceled last year, has also been canceled for this year, but there will still be plenty to celebrate from noon to 7 p.m. at this free event.
PrideFest
June 24 & 25
Downtown St. Louis on Tucker Boulevard between Market and Olive streets
Head downtown for PrideFest 2023, where you can see live entertainment including dance club diva CeCe Peniston and Broadway star Idina Menzel, shop vendors and get some tasty food. Entrance to the event is free, but a $5 donation is strongly encouraged. The highlight of the weekend might be the Grand Pride Parade on Sunday, June 25. Starting at noon from Eighth and Market streets, the parade will head down Market to 18th Street with the Arch as a backdrop. PrideFest is 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, June 24, and noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday, June 25.
Black Pride STL Weekend
Black Pride STL Weekend centers the Black LGBTQ+ community.
August 3 through August 6
Multiple locations
Black Pride St. Louis centers on the Black LGBTQ+ community, which is often marginalized at other festivals. A night of comedy at Prism STL (4510 Manchester Avenue) kicks off the fest from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Thursday, August 3. Friday will be Friday Night Lights: A Black Pride Nightlife Experience, with a location to be determined, followed by a Unity Walk on Saturday at 10 a.m. Also on Saturday is the highlight of the week, the Black Pride Expo at the Polish Heritage Center (1413 North 20th Street) from noon to 6 p.m. Wrap up the celebration with a non-denominational worship service starting at noon on Sunday at The Sanctuary (3646 Fairview Avenue) or at a brunch, location to be determined, starting at 11 a.m.
Tower Grove Pride
Tower Grove Pride has a laid back vibe.
September 23 & 24
Tower Grove Park
The lush Tower Grove Park holds a special place in the community’s heart, and the relaxed Tower Grove Pride has the feel of a family reunion as folks settle in for the day on hammocks and blankets. The 10th festival will feature 250 booths, 2 stages and a walking parade open to everyone.
Illinois
Many trans folks are migrating to the Illinois side of the region in the wake of Missouri’s draconian legislation. Alton and Belleville have long been the queer epicenters of the area, and both host their own events.
Metro East Pride Block Party
June 17
Shoehorn Brewing - Paderborn Square
225 East Main Street, Belleville, Illinois
The Metro East Pride got started in 2008 when a group of women wanted to host a barbecue in Belleville that would also celebrate the area’s diversity, according to the organization’s website. The block party starts at 7 p.m., and while the lineup hadn’t been announced by press time, past entertainers included Voice finalist Kristen Merlin, the Gateway Men’s Chorus and Super Fun Yeah Yeah Rocketship. So expect a good time.
Alton Pride Festival
is on September 9
