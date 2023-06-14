A Hellmouth Has Opened in St. Louis' Ellendale Neighborhood

Don't walk up to it like we did

By on Wed, Jun 14, 2023 at 5:51 pm

click to enlarge south st. louis sinkhole
Monica Obradovic
Several cracks in the street surrounded the entrance to the sinkhole.

The streets of St. Louis have finally given up and are trying to sink into the abyss. A sinkhole has opened on Arsenal Street near Jamieson Avenue.

A 20-inch water main broke here on Sunday and closed a part of Arsenal between Jamieson and Hudler. This part of the street will remain closed until repairs are completed.

News footage captured by KMOV shows water flowing through the sinkhole's cracks on Sunday.

The break is one of many that have occurred in the past week. It's part of a "ripple effect" after a break in St. Louis Hills disrupted water pressure on Friday. According to city leaders, aging infrastructure is the cause. The breaks coincide with a Board of Aldermen proposal to hike up the city's water rate.

For now, the hellmouth is relatively dry (compared to earlier, anyway), and when we walked up to it, our Lord of the Underworld did not shoot up fire and speak to us. Nor did we see fire and brimstone peeking through the cracks of the street. Phew!

Water division employees responded to 16 water main breaks throughout south city over the weekend.

Related
Water main break in south city near Lansdowne and Chippewa

St. Louis' Water System 'On the Brink,' Mayor's Office Says: The city has had more than 60 water main breaks since October

The breaks coincide with a proposal to increase the city's water rates. The St. Louis Board of Aldermen haven't adjusted the city's water rate in nearly 13 years.

Adjusting the rates would allow the Water Division to properly maintain 1,300 miles of water mains, 15,500 fire hydrants and 26,000 valves, the mayor's office said in a press release on Monday.

Repairs at 11 other breaks are still in progress as of Wednesday afternoon.

